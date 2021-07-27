A street dedication ceremony planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday in honor of the late Freddie Nichols Sr., will be held near the already designated intersection of Freddie L. Nichols, Sr. Drive and Cesarina within the Cedarbrook Ridge subdivision.
Th area is east of Stillhouse Lake Road and to the south of Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.
In a July 15 news release, Harker Heights Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs stated that Nichols served the community as the first African-American police officer for the city from 1972 to 1985. Prior to becoming a police officer, he served in the military for 24 years.
Gibbs, said, “We are very excited to dedicate this street to Mr. Nichols for his role in the City of Harker Heights.”
The Herald made an attempt on Wednesday to contact the Nichols family by phone and email but was unsuccessful.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. A large crowd, made up of city leaders and residents, is predicted to join in the festivities.
A city official told the Herald this week that an expected 40 members of the Nichols family will gather for the ceremony.
Community leaders invited to the dedication include Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights; Dr. Brad Buckley, 54th District Texas House Representative; Lynda Nash-Harker Heights Council Member, Place 4; Phil Gadd, City of Harker Heights Police Chief; Charles Kimble, City of Killeen Police Chief; and TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, NAACP Killeen branch president.
For more information, call 254-953-5493 or email Gibbs at: sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
Some of those invited to the ceremony will speak to the crowd.
Jessica Menking Diem, district director for the Office of Rep. Brad Buckley, told the Herald that she was unsure if Buckley would able to attend the ceremony because of being sequestered in Austin for the ongoing special legislative session called by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott.
Menking said, “I will be representing Representative Buckley at the ceremony.”
