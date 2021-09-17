Grace Koh of Harker Heights High School has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Killeen Independent School District announced this week.
Of the approximately 1.5 million students who enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year, only 16,000 high school seniors are named as semifinalists, KISD noted.
Koh entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking a 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists makes up less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.
Koh will have the opportunity to continue in the competition toward one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be announced in the spring of 2022.
To become a finalist, Koh will work with her counselor at Harker Heights High School to submit a detailed scholarship application, which will contain an endorsement by a campus official, an essay, and her academic record, to include participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Merit Scholar winners are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
