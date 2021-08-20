Emotions were high in the Killeen area this week as some 40,000 students and 3,300 teachers returned to the Killeen Independent School District as the fourth wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic runs rampant in Bell County.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday 40,803 KISD students attended school Monday. School officials are projecting enrollment to be as high as 46,000 students in the district this year.
“Our enrollment will continue to fluctuate during this first week as it has in years past,” Maya said.
Small protests formed outside the Killeen ISD headquarters Monday and Tuesday as parents pressed the district to implement a mask mandate in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.
Mother of two KISD students, Zoila Recinos, of Harker Heights, said she organized the event Tuesday evening to bring awareness to safety issues she says she witnessed in the first few days of the 2021-2022 school year, and to push the district to institute a mask requirement in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.
More than 40 school districts, cities, and counties statewide have challenged the governor’s order, enacting local mask mandates of their own in recent days.
“The governor is not in charge of the safety of our children,” Pierangeli Torres, a grandmother of KISD students, said Tuesday evening. “We are. These teachers are. At the end of the day, you have to make decisions for the children and not for some political agenda. It’s not for that.”
Free disposable face masks, hand sanitizer stations, and plexiglass partitions, Recinos said, would have made her more comfortable as KISD welcomed back an estimated 46,000 children to in-person learning Monday.
Instead, Recinos said she saw many maskless teachers and students at Skipcha Elementary School and Nolan Middle School on Monday, no hand sanitizer stations, and student desks situated uncomfortably close during an ongoing pandemic.
“The desks and chairs are sitting like nothing is going on in the world; there is no social distance,” Recinos said. “How do you pretend to stop the spread if you’re not doing anything? You (KISD) make it sound good in front of the news, that you are doing the most you can, but you are not.”
Other parents took to social media sharing their experiences — including reports of overcrowded hallways and cafeterias, and alleged chair shortages with students reportedly standing and unable to sit in certain classes.
staff shortage
Some parents shared stories of students attending classes without a teacher, or with a substitute filling in, on the first day.
“This week has been very stressful on everyone,” Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage said Wednesday. “Especially since there is no mask mandate and a shortage of teachers. But we are resilient, we come together in times like these and we do our best. The anxiety is there, no doubt, but we are educators, and we do what we have to do to keep our students safe.”
According to Jessica Neyman, KISD’s chief human resources director, the school district was short nearly 260 teachers as the 2021-2022 school year started, after hiring 381 teachers over the summer. KISD employs about 3,300 classroom teachers in total.
Safety concerns
Some parents told they Herald they are concerned about the health and safety of KISD students and teachers as Bell County and Texas battles a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases.
Twenty-three KISD employees reported positive COVID-19 cases in the week before school started, according to KISD data obtained by the Herald Tuesday.
Five positive COVID-19 staff cases and one student case were reported to KISD on the first day of school Monday.
Vernell Mack — a Killeen resident, KISD grandmother, and former nurse — told the Herald Tuesday her grandson was inexplicably dropped from school on the first day of school.
“They dropped him from the roll because he had a doctor’s appointment,” Mack said.
On top of dealing with re-enrollment issues, Mack said she was shocked by how few people were wearing masks at Reeces Creek Elementary on Tuesday.
“Some parents had on masks,” Mack said. “But the kids didn’t have on masks. What kind of mess is that? This is going to get out of control.”
Sooyon Jeong moved with her family to the Killeen area from South Korea in October and said the difference between the safety precautions at Department of Defense schools in Korea and KISD were striking.
“I was hoping there would be some social distancing,” Jeong said Tuesday. “In Korea, they had partitions between the students. They didn’t let them sit side-by-side. I feel like (KISD) should’ve been more cautious and done more.”
Jeong has four children attending KISD schools this fall.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bell County Public Health District was reporting 1,790 active cases of the coronavirus in the county, a drop of 47 cases from Tuesday’s numbers.
The incidence rate was 493.2 cases per 100,000 residents countwide, as of Wednesday.
Broken down by city, the Harker Heights incidence rate is 257.40 per 100,000 residents; Killeen’s rate is 545.93; Belton’s rate is 556.01; Temple’s rate is 638.64; and the rest of Bell County has a rate of 303.34.
Harker Heights Herald editor Dave Miller contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.