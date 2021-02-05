In 11 days, the City’s trash collection provider, Waste Management, Inc., will begin the first major step in bringing automated waste service to Harker Heights that officially begins on Monday, March 1.
Beginning Feb. 15 and continuing until Feb. 26, Waste Management will deliver 10,500 new 96-gallon waste carts to Harker Heights residents.
Waste Management officials state that residents who receive their carts prior to March 1 must continue to use their current carts until the new service begins.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald, “We knew this change would create a lively dialog between our citizens and City Hall, so our first and most important strategy was to solicit the assistance of Mayor Spencer Smith by way of writing a personal letter to all residents explaining this transformation into the future of modern trash collection.”
That letter from the mayor is already in the process of being distributed to homes through the water bill mailing cycle.
The combination of the information in the mayor’s letter and mailouts in the water bill, details published on the city’s website and Facebook page in addition to a series of stories in the Harker Heights Herald, has already produced questions and suggestions.
Bark created a question/answer document that is available through a link available on the City of Harker Heights Facebook page.
The link created for the FAQ document is: https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/component/sppagebuilder/285-solid-waste-collection-and-disposal.
“Mayor Smith penned the letter on January 15 and it surprisingly answers several of the questions submitted for the FAQ,” according to Bark.
The letter concludes:
“We encourage citizens to inform themselves on the new trash service through the City’s website, www.harkerheights.gov, City’s Facebook site and the flyer that will be provided with your new trash cart.
“For citizens who have an interest, the City of Harker Heights has 64-gallon and 96-gallon trash carts on display at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
“It is the desire of the City Council to provide you with the tools and services necessary to keep your home, neighborhood and streets healthy, safe and clean.
“We look forward to serving you and if there are any additional questions, please contact us at 254-953-5600 or by email at ContactUs@HarkerHeights.Gov.”
Bark said, “If you choose to label your new cart, please use vinyl number stickers that can be purchased at home improvement stores. Spray paint or markers will not be allowed.”
