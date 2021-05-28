The City of Harker Heights will offer an online Memorial Day Remembrance during Memorial Day weekend.
The Veterans and Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, will have flags on display flooded by colored lights during the evening hours.
A wreath will be displayed next to the Veterans Monument on Monday, May 31.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs told the Herald that a link to displayed photos and information about fallen service members will be on the Memorial Day Remembrance website at: www.harkerheightsd.gov/memorialday2021.
Gibbs said, “On the city’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr) viewers can watch an online Memorial Day Remembrance program beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, May 31.”
Later that day, residents can participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. by pausing wherever they are for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died while in the military service.
Residents are encouraged to display a U.S. flag at their homes during the Memorial Day weekend.
The Harker Heights Recreation Center will be closed on May 31. There will be no early voting in the runoff election on Memorial Day.
