Between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation opened the FM 2410 /Knights Way turnaround bridge along Interstate 14 in Harker Heights and about a month ahead of schedule.

Jake Smith, public information officer in the TxDOT regional offices in Waco, told the Herald in an email in early July that it looked like the opening would be sometime in August.

