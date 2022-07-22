Between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation opened the FM 2410 /Knights Way turnaround bridge along Interstate 14 in Harker Heights and about a month ahead of schedule.
Jake Smith, public information officer in the TxDOT regional offices in Waco, told the Herald in an email in early July that it looked like the opening would be sometime in August.
By Wednesday morning, travelers were trying out the new traffic feature. The traffic on the turnaround was light and steady all morning long.
Some travelers would be set to turn onto FM 2410 but then would quickly change lanes to give themselves the time and space to take the turnaround.
The turnaround project, a task accepted by J.D. Abrams Construction, began in the fall of 2020 and will provide I-14 westbound traffic an easy route to head back eastbound on the interstate.
An email received by the Herald Wednesday morning from Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said, “The west-to-east turnaround at FM 2410 is a major improvement to the traffic flow in that area. The turnaround will reduce the number of vehicles that need to use the signalized intersection at FM 2410 and I-14, which will reduce congestion at the intersection.
“The City is excited that this project, that has been many years in planning and construction, is complete and serving our citizens!”
TxDOT and local law enforcement officials emphasize that the speed limit on the turnaround is 45 mph.
