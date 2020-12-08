The Harker Heights City Hall Tree Lighting took place at 6 p.m. Thursday, though not with the typical fanfare.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the in-person event was replaced by a virtual tree lighting that aired on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
This year, Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist was tasked with pushing the lever, lighting the 18-foot Christmas tree with more than 5,000 LED lights.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation staff is responsible for the construction and holiday décor on and surrounding the tree.
“This is typically my favorite event of the year, as it means that the Holiday season has begun,” said Jeff Achee, director of Parks and Recreation, who introduced Blomquist during the virtual event on Thursday.
“While we are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate with our local business partners and citizens, we still hope that we’re able to spread some holiday cheer to the community, even if we have to do so virtually.”
To view the lighting of the Harker Heights Tree, go to @harkerheightspr on Facebook. For questions, please contact Achee at 254-953-5657.
