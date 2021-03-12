HARKER HEIGHTS — This year’s Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Vision XXI leadership development class met last Thursday for its first session, which included an orientation briefing, several guest speakers, and preliminary planning for this year’s community service project.
Vision XXI is a professional development and education program for area business professionals that “informs and educates future community leaders and prepares them for community-oriented, decision-making positions that contribute to the quality of place and growth of our community.”
Mary Shabunia, vice president for business development at the Harker Heights chamber, said 20 business professionals are participating this year. The program that began in 2014 is open to both chamber members and non-members, and costs $450 to join.
“They participate in activities and learn leadership skills,” Shabunia said. “We meet the first Thursday of each month, and graduation day is in October.
“Each month has a different topic. One month is Economic Day, and the next month would be Legislative Day; Health Day ... this year, we have something kind of special going. We have partnered with Central Texas College and we are offering CEUs (continuing education units/credits), which is a great thing. We are the first leadership class in the area that offers that, so we’re super excited about it.”
One of this year’s participants is Melanie Smith, medical staff coordinator and provider relations liaison at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
“I’m really excited,” Smith said. “This is a fabulous opportunity to improve leadership skills, make new connections, networking in the community. I’ve been with Seton since construction, and I’ve always been part of helping to coordinate Health Day (one component of the leadership program), and now I get a chance to participate.”
One of the guest speakers Thursday was former Central Texas College chancellor Dr. James Anderson, a longtime community leader who is credited with creating the leadership program that became Vision XXI.
“I didn’t want to do a leadership (program); I wanted to do a vision,” Anderson said. “People who attend it enjoy it. We’ve added high school students the last couple of years, and that’s really made it even better. I think it has improved over the years, and the projects that have been done for the community have really been great.”
Past Vision XXI projects have included such things as raising $15,000 to plant red crepe myrtle trees along Knights Way for the Anderson Arbor beautification effort, and $11,000 for the Friends of the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery’s annual Wreaths for Vets project.
This year’s project is a Selfie Trail, which leads visitors to prime selfie-taking spots throughout the city and encourages them to share their prized photos on social media.
Shabunia said not only is a selfie trail a way to have fun and become more familiar with the city, it will also encourage tourism and provide economic growth.
