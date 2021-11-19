Two contenders — including a Harker Heights resident — threw their hat in the ring in the race for the Bell County Commissioners Court next year.
Stacey L. Wilson, 58, a Harker Heights resident of 21 years, filed for the Precinct 2 seat currently filled by Commissioner Bobby Whitson, a Republican elected to the court in 2018.
Wilson will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat in the March primary.
Wilson, a government contractor and retired military veteran with 28 years of service, ran for the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council earlier this year and lost in a runoff election to local business owner Sam Halabi in June.
Halabi received 598 votes, or 54.7% of the votes cast to Wilson’s 495, or 45.3%, according to unofficial figures from the city.
Killeen resident Louie Minor, 41, filed to run in Precinct 4 against current commissioner John Driver, a Democrat elected to the Commissioners Court in 2018.
Minor, a Democrat and small-business owner, said he will run due to what he perceives as a lack of leadership from Driver, FME News Service reported.
Minor is a captain in the Army Reserve and an Iraq War veteran. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and has worked for the Department of Homeland Security.
DISTRICT 54 RACE
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley of Salado, will be on the Republican ballot in the March 1 primary. The two-term incumbent for officially filed for reelection Monday.
Buckley, 55, is a managing partner of Killeen Veterinary Clinic. He holds a degree in veterinary medicine from Texas A&M University.
In his second term, which ends in early 2023, Buckley serves as vice-chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee and is a member of the Public Education Committee.
To date, the only candidate opposing Buckley is Jonathan Hildner of Killeen, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to the seat.
Hildner, 27, a community organizer who lives in Killeen, announced his candidacy on social media platforms last week.
“I said from day one that my focus and my passion, what got me into politics and what made me want to run for office, was the city of Killeen and Bell County,” Hildner told the Herald. “This is where I’m from. I’ve seen the lack of progress throughout the years from all levels.”
The filing period for all county, state and federal races opened Nov. 13 and continues through Dec. 13. All candidates who file will end up on the ballot for the primary to determine who will be on the November ballot.
