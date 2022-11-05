Carl Levin Park was the haunting ground for more than a thousand costumed candy-seekers during Saturday’s annual Haunted Heights.
At the event, approximately 40 local vendors and organizations set up booths along the trail and in the entrance parking lot of Carl Levin Park.
Trick-or-treaters could receive a sweet treat from each booth, and parents could hear more about the vendor, meanwhile families milled around the park dressed in their Halloween costumes.
This year’s success blew city officials away, event organizer Adam Trujillo said Saturday. According to the city official, attendance nearly doubled since last year, going from about 750 attendees in 2021 to what he projected to be anywhere from 1,250 to 1,500 attendees this year.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library also attended the event, and offered kids the chance to dig for treasure, which could be exchanged for books.
City and antique vehicles were also on display, and trick-or-treaters could be seen clambering over and into military Strykers, as well as into fire trucks and city construction vehicles. Swordplay: Recreational Fencing was also present at the event, and could be seen holding a tournament off the main path.
Costumes are a big part of Haunted Heights, and a dedicated picture area played host to an eight-foot Warhammer: 40k space marine, Spiderman, a few witches and a stormtrooper, all of whom were more than happy to take photos with kids and parents.
On the other side of the parking lot, tiny goblins and ghouls could be seen lining up for pony rides.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which Trujillo said was to avoid competition from other area events.
“We noticed that we were competing a lot with other area events, and we wanted to give people the opportunity to get out to as many events as they can,” he said.
