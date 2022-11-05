Haunted Heights

About 1,500 people came out to the Haunted Heights trunk or treat event at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Carl Levin Park was the haunting ground for more than a thousand costumed candy-seekers during Saturday’s annual Haunted Heights.

At the event, approximately 40 local vendors and organizations set up booths along the trail and in the entrance parking lot of Carl Levin Park.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.