The city is hosting Haunted Heights on Halloween weekend.
The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 and invites families to walk the trails at Carl Levin Park on 400 Miller’s Crossing.
Visitors will experience a trail full of vendors, photo ops, and activities for all ages.
Children are asked to bring trick-or-treat bags for candy.
For those interested in being a vendor, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or visit https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents for an application. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 27.
In conjunction with the Haunted Heights, the Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall on 305 Miller’s Crossing and will be having trick-or-treating in addition to a door prize giveaway.
This will be the last Farmers Market of the 2022 season.
For more information, call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
Official Harker Heights door-to-door Trick-or-Treat time be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information about Haunted Heights or other events, please go to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents or call 254-953-5493.
