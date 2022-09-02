Bell County announced on Wednesday that it would lift its ban on outdoor burning as the region continues to see needed rains in the forecast.
County Judge David Blackburn used his authority to lift the ban at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He cited the large amounts of rain seen this week, and further rainfall in the forecast, as the reasons for the ban’s repeal.
Blackburn said the rain has significantly reduced the risk of grass fires in the county, making controlled burns safer for residents.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said recording stations showed 2.25 inches in Killeen on Tuesday and Wednesday and 3.13 inches at Belton Lake. Temple saw 1.45 inches, she said.
Unofficial totals showed Harker Heights received 2.95 inches during the period.
Gordon said the region usually sees more rain towards the fall, though usually not this early.
“We are not there yet, but it is not completely out of the ordinary to get this kind of precipitation,” Gordon said.
The forecast for the next week calls for at least a 40% chance of rain each day, except for Monday, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
Although the burn ban has been lifted, officials reminded residents that they are required to report burns through the county’s burn ban phone line at 254-933-5555.
Recent rainfalls have also helped counter falling water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Lake Belton.
Data from the Texas Water Development Board shows that Lake Belton rose from being 76.8% full on Monday to 77.3% on Wednesday. Stillhouse Hollow Lake rose from 77.4% to 78.3% in the same period.
Last week the Bell County Commissioners Court extended its ban on outdoor burning to its Sept. 6 meeting.
In addition to local rainfall amounts, officials also look at temperatures, wind speeds, humidity and the amount of dried out flammable materials when making its decision.
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week showed Bell County was covered by both extreme and exceptional levels of drought, the two highest levels possible.
Future reports by the Drought Monitor could change as recent rains are factored in.
Another report was expected to be released late Thursday afternoon.
