Bell County announced on Wednesday that it would lift its ban on outdoor burning as the region continues to see needed rains in the forecast.

County Judge David Blackburn used his authority to lift the ban at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He cited the large amounts of rain seen this week, and further rainfall in the forecast, as the reasons for the ban’s repeal.

