The city of Harker Heights has a very active senior community, many of whom regularly take part in the Activities Center’s senior program, which is normally filled with activities and events. Of course, due to COVID, things have definitely changed.
However, the Activities Center has gone above and beyond, finding ways to provide its seniors with activities that they can do at home. This month there were even two events added that give everyone a chance to socialize while still allowing for social distancing.
For instance, the Activities Center has been offering seasonal craft kits every month since August. Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We wanted to create activities for seniors to enjoy while at home with their families and friends. They could create (the projects) on their own—all the parts they needed were included.”
December’s kit was a snowman craft, which took only between 30 minutes and an hour to complete. November’s kit was a pumpkin door decoration craft, and October was a leafy lantern kit, which Gibbs herself demonstrated on a video that was posted last month as part of Craft Swap Day (this kit even contained the vase!).
Gibbs said of the kits, “(People) could sign up for it ... and were contacted (when the kits) were ready for pick up. They could use the contactless curbside pickup, as well.”
There will be another craft kit available for January, this one a weaving basket, and will, like previous kits, contain everything necessary to do the craft. The date for this will be announced.
Just last week, seniors were treated to Outdoor Bingo, led by Activities Center and Events Manager Nichole Broemer, which was held at Community Park.
Nearly 20 seniors registered for the event online, then came to the park where they were given bags filled with Bingo supplies, such as Bingo sheets and pens.
Broemer called out the numbers using a speaker system, and winners, playing from their cars (and observing social distancing), honked when they got a Bingo.
Thursday will bring an early New Year’s Eve drive-through party. Gibbs said, “Seniors will preregister and drive through for a kit with New Year’s Eve goodies — hats, noisemakers, snacks — then we will have a countdown at noon and celebrate Seniors’ New Year. They’ll socially distance from their vehicles. It’s a way to welcome the New Year.”
To register for the New Year’s Eve event, call Gibbs at 254-953-5493. She will put registrants on a list, which will let her know how many kits to prepare.
All these activities and events are for members who are a part of the Senior Recreation program, but Gibbs said that people can still join. Members receive newsletters that announce events and other activities. Call the Activities Center for more information.
