The summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean that the Harker Heights Activities Center is slowing down. In fact, in addition to the programs and activities that have been added or reopened, there are several programs that are making their return in August.
First up, this week has been National Farmers Market Week, and Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said that the Farmers Market in Harker Heights will be celebrating it on Saturday.
“We’re giving out collapsible cellphone holders and stands with the Harker Heights Farmers Market logo on (them) to the first 150 people,” she said.
She also said that there will be some new produce vendors at Saturday’s market. “Make sure you go early,” Gibbs said, “because they have been selling out.” In addition to fresh produce, market-goers can expect to fins handmade craft items, baked goods, and jams and jellies.
The Farmers Market is held every Saturday in the parking lot at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing.
In addition to the Farmers Market, Gibbs said, “We have some (Senior Recreation) programs that are coming back.”
One program making its return is Lunch and a Movie. Scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., seniors can bring their lunches to the Activities Center, where they can eat while enjoying a movie. More information about the movie will be provided as the event gets closer, and no registration is required to attend.
Ladies Night Out is also returning, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. This monthly program has groups of seniors getting together to enjoy each other’s company and conversation while enjoying some good food. This month it will be held at Arepitas, 440 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 101 in Harker Heights. Attendees are responsible for purchasing their own meals. Registration is required for this event.
The Singalong program is returning on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. No experience is necessary, just a desire to enjoy some “old favorites and good times.” No registration is necessary for this event.
Finally, Bingo has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. It will be held in Room A of the Activities Center.
Program dates are open to change; any changes will be communicated via the Senior Recreation Program weekly update.
To register for any program, or to join the Senior Recreation Program, call Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493.
