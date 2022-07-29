The City of Harker Heights has announced its tentative budget and tax calendar.
The proposed budget will be filed with the city secretary on Aug. 1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The City of Harker Heights has announced its tentative budget and tax calendar.
The proposed budget will be filed with the city secretary on Aug. 1.
The City Council Budget Retreat, a detailed presentation of the budget and tax rate, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5 at the Library/Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealillee told the Herald that copies will be provided to the Municipal Library and available for viewing on the city Website, harkerheights.gov, following the retreat. She said, “Select the spotlight box on the website titled Budget 2022 and all the information about the new budget and schedule will be there.”
The City Council will set a preliminary property tax rate and schedule public hearings at a 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
A public hearing on the budget and fee schedule, the adoption of the budget and fee schedule and ratification of a tax increase (as applicable) will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at City Hall Council Chambers.
A public hearing on the tax rate and adoption of the tax rate will be considered at a Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The public is invited to all meetings concerning the proposed budget, including the budget retreat on Aug. 5, according to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.