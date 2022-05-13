More than 50 area students, who have enlisted to join the military after high school graduation and their parents, gathered May 5 at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center for an Enlistee Ceremony sponsored by the Our Community Salutes (OSC)-Central Texas Chapter.
The OSC-Central Chapter is honoring a total of more than 75 students prior to high school graduations in the following school districts:
Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Temple, Waco, Lampasas, Killeen, Salado, China Springs, Brownwood, Lorena, Mart, West, Whitney, Rosebudd-Lott, Cameron, San Saba, Moody and Jonesboro.
The enlistees who were unable to attend the ceremony in Harker Heights plan to be honored in their home districts, according to Jean Shine, president of the OSC-Central Texas Chapter.
Shine told the Herald, “In Central Texas, we always have a big group of high school graduates going into the military from area schools. The cost of college or getting certified for certain jobs may have hit a tipping point for many students and their families, resulting in more seniors looking at the military educational benefits as an alternative to taking on heavy student loan debt.”
“Only 25% of high school seniors across our nation can qualify to serve in America’s military. Only one percent of Americans serve their country,” she said.
Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox, OSC vice president, served as emcee for the Enlistee Ceremony and introduced elected representatives and others who handed out certificates to the enlistees, including District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley; District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine; and Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights.
Of the more than 76 enlistees from across Central Texas, 41 of them represented schools in the Killeen Independent School District.
HARKER HEIGHTS HIGH
Malachi Seawood-Martinez, Matthew Wells, Brandon White-Army
Eryka Anderson, Ben Quinata, Quinto Seitter, Braylon Tucker-Air Force
Marvin Cannon, Aniyah Rooks- Navy
Nashaun Grant-TBD.
EARLY COLLEGE High school
Tajohn Burgess, Jeannie Scott-Army
Allison Courchesne-Army National Guard
Meyah Garnett, Christopher Matthews Allyson Piewacki-Air Force
Karlie Gibbs, Naomie Gibbs-Navy.
ELLISON HIGH SCHOOL
Valeria Martinez Tinoco-Army
Joenel Resto-Army National Guard
Makayla Davis, Joleo Diaz-Air Force
Julian Dominguez, Anevay Johnson, Brooklyn King, Yar Arziki London, Noah McWilliams, Rashawn Pinnock-Navy.
KILLEEN HIGH
Sadaqat Khan-Army
Alexis Fassett, Alyssa Gomez, Jonathan Howell, Jr., Michael Joiner, Albert Powell, II-Army National Guard
Jamie Mendoza-Navy
Matthew-Marines.
PATHWAYS HIGH
Yoselynn Bedolla, Christina Ellis, Yun Qi Johnson-Army
Cemal Harris-Army National Guard
Emmailine Fields-Air Force
Livyahna Alvardo-Navy
Josslynn Oran-Marines.
SHOEMAKER HIGH
Aaliyah Thompson-Army
Rosa Elieser, Abbey Lively, Anabella Strong, Elizmar Zayas Rodriguez-Army National Guard
Tavarius Boyd, Yairalee Hernandez-Navy.
TEXAS ONLINE PREP HS
Yesieliz Crespo-TBD
Three Killeen ISD educators: Tanika Flowers-Pathways Learning Center, Dr. Christian Willis-Killeen High and Jamay Michael-Harker Heights High, received the prestigious General Colin L. Powell Service Award for exceptional service to students, their schools and a grateful community.
Our Community Salutes began in 2009. Today, an OCS chapter exists in over 23 states and Puerto Rico and they annually conduct over 30 large ceremonies plus hundreds of small ones.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said, “It has been our honor to host this event. Speaking as one who served his country in the Marines, I’m here to say that these young men and women have made decisions that will change the world.”
Shine said in her closing comments, “Many local businesses and individuals underwrote the entire cost of this ceremony in honor of these young men and women who commit to serve our country.”
Contributions are accepted to the OSC-Central Texas Chapter at P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, 76548.
For more information about OCS, visit OurCommunitySalutes.org.
