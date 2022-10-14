Walking into the Tap Tap Art Studio at 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights is an experience similar to what you might see in Santa’s Workshop or a scene from the “Wizard of Oz.” The school’s slogan is “Let’s Tap Into Creativity!”
It is a colorful and busy place where children and adults plus their art teachers gather to let their creativity go untamed.
The president of Tap Tap Art Studios is Amelia Rabroker of Waco, whose journey to manage her own art studio, began, in part, with growing up in a family who are all artists.
“My dad was my art teacher in high school,” she said. “All of my extended family are either full-time artists or teach art.”
She graduated from Baylor University with a degree in elementary education and a specialty in art education.
Rabroker’s first art teaching job was at Clear Creek Elementary in KISD, where she started an art club, then moved to Iduma Elementary and developed the concept of the traveling art bus to share love for the arts and a confidence to create at several schools in KISD.
Rabroker told the Herald in an interview last month that, “When I was traveling with the art bus, my students wanted to experience creating art outside of the classroom or they were aging out of the art offerings in the schools.
A huge feather in the cap of Rabroker and her team at Tap Tap came in the form of a “Bright Star of Central Texas” proclamation declared by Mayor Spencer Smith at a Council Meeting in August. It praised Tap Tap for their time, effort, and materials in creating a community mural at the Carl Levin City Park Amphitheater.
Rabrocker said, “The process of the mural actually began about two years ago. Because of some delays, including COVID-19, we ended up unveiling it in conjunction with the Music Friendly Certification that happened last month.”
The Tap Tap leadership hopes to create murals across the City and has been in long conversations with the Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, Mayor Spencer Smith, Council Member Lynda Nash, CEO and President of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Gina Pence and Chair of the Heights Arts Commission Roshanda Prior.
“We have the people invested and ready to go,” Rabroker said. “It’s just a matter of what this is going to look like and what funding is going to be available.”
Tap Tap Art Studios has been in business for 10 years and offers art classes that use different mediums of art while teaching the elements and principles. Kids’ classes meet one day a week for one hour. Adult classes meet one day a week for two hours.
“Our oldest adult student is 82 years old and she enjoys pottery and sculpture,” Rabroker said.
“All in all, at anytime during the week I would estimate between 40 and 60 students are participating in classes at our studios,” Rabroker said. “We offer pottery, drawing, painting, sculpture, animation, plus character design and try to fill in any gaps in art education that are not being offered in the school setting. We do in service for teachers and have launched gifted and talented conferences,” she said.
Rabroker told the Herald that there are two unexpected highlights that have come her way since opening Tap Tap.
“First, is that over the years I’ve been able to create art jobs for people in this area and that has been incredible! I employ 11 people on my staff. Secondly, is the training of art teachers and assisting them in developing their skills not only as teachers but their personal skills as artists.”
As an aside, Rabroker said, “The biggest compliment we’ve been captivated by is when military families have to move they say, “We want to stay because of Tap Tap.”
The Herald asked Rabroker about the designation of her art business as Tap Tap Art Studios, to which she replied, “In the country of Haiti there are Tap Tap buses and they continued to flourish even after the hurricane. Every square inch of these buses are covered with colors and creative designs. I was really taken with these buses and not only educated my students about them but it became the inspiration to name my business.”
Rabroker is married to a Killeen fireman and they have a 22-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.
There is a wealth of information about more of what is offered by the Tap Tap Art Studios including schedules, hours of operation, costs, and a myriad of available activities by calling 254-833-5055, info@taptapartschool.com or their Facebook page for class schedules and registration.
