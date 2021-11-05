The seven-part “2021 Halloween Wars” baking contest on the Food Network began with a bang on Sept. 19 and a best cake award for the “Ghosts With the Most” team consisting of Harker Heights’ own Lily Halabi, the owner of Lily’s Cakes, and her teammates, Jewel Burgess of California and Kim Simons of New York.
During the following weeks, Halabi and her partners continued their winning ways and reached the pinnacle on the Oct. 24 episode when they learned they would compete in the finale as one of the top two teams — the other being “Mischievous Monsters.”
It was what the lovers of the combination of tasty confectionery creations and mystery had been waiting for as they were glued to their televisions for seven weeks every Sunday evening at 8 p.m., local time.
The finale aired on Halloween night, but fans of Halabi and her team were disappointed to see them come up a bit short of the big prize.
A slightly tearful but appreciative Halabi spoke by phone with the Herald, the night of Oct. 31, and announced that the Ghost With the Most had come in second in the Food Network competition.
In an interview with the Herald on Monday, Halabi said, “We weren’t the first place winners nor walked away with the title of Champions of the 2021 Halloween Wars, but I feel like a winner because of the experience that my partners and I were afforded through this contest. Our team had the most of everything. We definitely had the most fun.”
In phone interviews Wednesday with Burgess and Simons, the Herald asked Halabi’s partners to share their impressions of being in the contest as a team.
Burgess, who lives in Rancho Cordova, California, told the Herald that she had not met Halabi prior to the days of the beginning of the contest and said her responsibility was to focus on the realistic details.
Burgess said, “Lily was the mother of our group. She was the youngest but she had that mothering spirit and I really appreciated it. During the first week, I was a little nervous but she took care of me.
“She is one of the sweetest women I’ve ever met and we keep in touch with each other on a regular basis now. She is so genuine and makes sure everyone is doing good.”
In the Herald’s visit with Simons, Kim said, “We had never met except over Facebook and that was it. We had a lot of time when we arrived in Utah to get to know each other and understand our strengths. I was the sculptor. I also had a chance to tell them that the New York town I live in is only 20 minutes away from the Woodstock original location. ”
Simons said, “We got along great and had the same sense of humor. I could calm her down and she would calm me down. She has a high level of passion and would tear up. I would tell her not to cry in any of the cakes and that she was doing good and not to worry. After my pep talk, she would cheer up.”
“I love Lily a lot, and I really miss her. I want to work with her again and I would do that any day,” Simons said.
The three bakers’ favorite episode was the “Granny in the Basement.”
The winning creations will be on sale in the form of cupcakes at Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights. Not all of them will be available at one time.
The next cupcake available for purchase went on sale Thursday. It was their last entry on the final episode, an apple spice cake with apple pie filling and whiskey.
