Lilian Halabi, owner of local bakery Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, and the wife of City Councilman Sam Halabi was presented a proclamation by Mayor Spencer Smith declaring her a “Bright Star of Central Texas during a workshop meeting Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The proclamation stated that Lily began her journey to perfect her craft over 10 years ago when her husband, Samir (Sam), insisted she stop selling her cakes from home and open a store in Harker Heights.
She has become nationally known after winning two competitions on the Food Network television show “Monopoly Cake Wars” in 2017 and the “Holiday Wars” in 2018 and was selected earlier this year to serve on a panel of guest judges for the Food Network’s cake decorating show “Buddy vs. Duff.”
Lily and her Pink Team members, Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess, are currently competing on the Food Network’s “2021 Halloween Wars.” Her team created the winning cake on the first episode last weekend.
Prior to the reading of the proclamation, the audience viewed a brief video of Lily and her team winning the “Best Cake” award during the first episode of the show that aired Sept. 19. The seven-episode show will continue to air every Sunday night through Halloween.
In a Facebook post from Lili on Tuesday evening, she said, “This just happened! I got a proclamation from the Mayor of the City of Harker Heights declaring me to be a ‘Bright Star of Central Texas’ for all my appearances on competitions on the national television network, the Food Network.”
“A big thanks to you, sir,” said Halabi. “Thanks also to the City of Harker Heights represented by its Council. What an honor and blessing to belong to this great city and community and call it My Home!”
“And last, but not least, a big thanks to my dear husband, Samir, for being my biggest cheerleader and supporter and for keeping up with my craziness and dreams!” she said.
