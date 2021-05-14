BELTON — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce celebrated local businesses and organizations for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic Winter Storm Uri that have both taken place over the past year during a special banquet Wednesday.
The chamber gave out multiple awards, starting with the COVID-19/SNOVID Community Support Award.
Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, received the award for the unit’s work during the storm and pandemic.
“They provided Winter Storm Uri disaster relief during our water and power outages. They dropped off two potable drinking containers, known as water buffaloes, for our community’s usage,” event host Cyd West said. “This was during a time that the Water supply for the city was extremely limited. Our partners at the Great Place came through for our community.”
COVID-19 Resiliency Award
The Resiliency Award was presented to a business that changed course, expanded, or otherwise took extraordinary measures in response to COVID-19, according to the award description.
Jim and Sarah Januszka of Bite the Bagel Deli Cafe, received the award for their excellence in business practices, customer service, and community involvement during the pandemic.
The couple was not present to receive their award Wednesday night.
COVID-19/SNOVID Community Service Award
This award was given to multiple organizations that took extraordinary measures in response to COVID-19/SNOVID, whether it involves retooling a business to address emergency needs, supporting local citizens, maintaining responsive communication, initiatives involving front-line personnel or first responders, preparing and repairing equipment, offering relief, recovery, rebuilding initiatives and collaborations, according to the award description.
Team Harker Heights, which includes the city of Harker Heights, the Harker Heights Police Department, the Harker Heights Fire Department and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, received the award.
Finally, the Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year Award was presented to Lt. Randy Ray, the Police Officer of the Year Award was given to Detective Sgt. Raphael Baumgaertel and the Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Kenny Cook.
The banquet was held at La Rio Mansion, an event venue owned and operated by Sam and Lily Halabi, who are Heights chamber members.
