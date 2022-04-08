A new chairwoman of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is taking over the gavel in a city whose post-pandemic economy is looking hot.
Diane Walters accepted the chairwoman’s gavel Monday night from outgoing chairmanLuke Potts at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center during the chamber’s annual awards banquet, as more than 300 attendees looked on.
Walters has been working hard these last few years in business development at Lochridge Priest, Inc., which also won the chamber’s Large Business of the Year Award for 2021.
“We were a member of the chamber, so I went to some coffee connections and ribbon cuttings and the more I went, the more I wanted to get involved,” Walters said of how she got involved in the area’s economic development. Walters would eventually be called to serve on the chamber’s executive committee.
“I was asked to serve on the executive committee and worked my way up from that,” Walters said. “It’s something I’m real proud of.”
Having just accepted two big-time business recognitions in a single day, Walters was pretty excited Monday night.
“I was so excited,” she said.
When it comes to Heights’ post-pandemic economy, there’s a lot to be excited about. According to government and chamber of commerce data, Harker Heights has the largest median household income in the region at about $75,000 per year, second only to Salado ($77,500).
That’s above the national average of about $67,000 and the state average of some $64,000. The median household income of Austin is about $80,000.
Heights Chamber President and CEO Gina Pence said 336 people RSVP’d for the event, which is a lot compared to the last pandemic year.
“Having it this year getting back to normal felt good to get everybody back together,” Pence said in an interview Wednesday.
Pence was proud to announce the Market Heights shopping center is completely full of business tenants as the retail center and others continue serving the business and consumer needs of Central Texans.
“We’ve had so many small businesses move here in the last year and half despite everything that’s happened with the pandemic,” Pence said.
After Walters stood in front of hundreds of her colleagues, friends and family Monday night, she said she was excited about the new responsibility and the trust the Heights community has placed in her.
“I’ve been entrusted with making Harker Heights a better area and I’m excited about that,” Walters said.
The Heights chamber’s annual celebration is held “recognize outstanding individuals and business leaders in our community,” according to a news release from the chamber.
In addition to the Large Business of the Year award, other awards and their recipients included:
Small Business of the Year 2021 Award: Tri-City Property Management
Community Partner of the Year 2021 Award: Chick-fil-A Harker Heights
Tourism Partner of the Year 2021 Award: National Mounted Warrior Museum
Kern Cox Award: The Delano Family
2021 Harker Heights Chamber Chairman: Luke Potts
Excellence in Community Service Award: CSM Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne
Citizen of the Year/Linda Neault Recipient 2021: Michael Stegmeyer.
More than a dozen of Harker Heights’ police and fire first responders also attended Monday night’s ceremony in their dress uniforms to honor 2021 Harker Heights Police Officer of the Year Officer Crystal Thomas and 2021 Harker Heights First Responder of the Year Lt. Matt Hogan.
