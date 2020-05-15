The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce started the #TogetherWeAreStronger recovery campaign last week to encourage residents to support local businesses.
“It’s at challenging times like this that we must come together — even as we are standing 6 feet or more apart — and help each other for the greater good of our community,” said Chamber President Gina Pence.
“This campaign shows support to our local businesses and is a reminder small businesses are vital to the success of our economy,” Pence said. “Shopping locally not only helps the economy, but also creates a sense of support in the community.”
To take part of the campaign, local business owners can request a window decal free of charge either by calling the chamber 254-699-4999 or sending an email to admin@hhchamber.com.
While business owners can show their customers the decal in their windows, residents can support stores and their community by shopping local.
“Small businesses are the innovators, risk takers, and the backbone to our communities,” Pence said.
“They invest their heart and soul providing jobs, products, and services to us. We must stand together and show them our support because together we are stronger.”
Due to temporary closures and customer restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses have been suffering tremendously.
Alicia Searcy, owner of Southern Grace Salon & Boutique located at 302 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights, received her window decal from the Chamber of Commerce last Friday.
With the opening of her own business in 2016, Searcy fulfilled her dream of being a stylist, but the pandemic forced her to shut down for 48 days.
“If we are not working, we have absolutely no income,” she said.
Searcy tried to stay positive during the time of uncertainty and found much-needed support within the chamber.
“The chamber has been a blessing,” she said. “They reached out to me as a small-business owner to check on me during the shutdown. I expressed my concerns, worries and even cried and they immediately found the answers and guided me.”
With being part of the #TogetherWeAreStronger recovery campaign, Searcy hopes to show others that strong community bonds are key to overcoming the obstacles of this pandemic. She also wants business owners to know that the chamber can help them get back on their feet.
“They have helped my business in so many ways, the resources and knowledge that they bring is absolutely amazing,” she said.
While reopening the economy has to be a careful approach, Pence said that the chamber is working hard with local, regional and state partners on resources to serve and support business owners.
“The recovery will be a slow process and it is vital now more than ever our small businesses use technology to boost their sales,” she said. “The chamber will continue providing online platforms to help the business grow and thrive. We must now pivot our business models to survive.”
