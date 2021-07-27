The leadership of the City of Harker Heights sponsored a meeting July 21 for the purpose of training city council members and more than 40 members of local commissions and committees about conducting effective meetings.
The topics discussed were led by Harker Heights City Attorney Charles Olson of Waco and were meant for those in attendance to gain a better understanding of the role of the City Council, Planning and Zoning/Building Standards Commission, Board of Adjustments, basic parliamentary procedures and the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Olson teaches a class about municipal government to third-year law students at Baylor University School of Law.
Important basics include:
(1) Regular attendance — If a member has unexcused absences for three consecutive meetings or one-third of all regular meetings in a 12-month timeframe, he/she may be removed.
(2) Abides by all the applicable rules and laws that govern ethical behavior as established by the City’s Code of Ethics.
(3) Sign a written acknowledgement of the oath of office and statement of officer.
(4) Complete state required training within 90 days of being appointed or reappointed, comply with the public financial statement, if applicable, and conflict of interest requirements.
(5) Maintain residency in the City of Harker Heights.
For a board to meet and conduct business, a quorum must be present. Olson said, “It is important that members be at meetings on time because if there is no quorum within 30 minutes after the starting time, no action can be taken and the meeting must be rescheduled.”
“Olson said, “I look back 40-50 years and here’s what happened to me: Watergate!” A fundamental distrust of some institutions of government rose from that experience and then in Texas in the early ’70s, the Sharpstown Scandal where the speaker of the house was convicted of taking bribe money to assist legislation in building a shopping center. Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes’ political career took a nose dive because of it.”
At that time there was a nationwide move to open up government and now there is the Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act that as members of boards, commissions, and committees have to live by.
The City Code requires that all boards and commissions comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
All boards must have an agenda for each meeting noting the date, time, location and agenda items to be considered and must be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meetings must also be kept.
The City Code prohibits boards and commissions from meeting in closed session unless they have been given prior approval from the city attorney.
Olson said, “Robert’s Rules of Order is offered as a reference guide to aid when making motions and conducting meetings. Motions are statements that describe a proposed action or decision. Although the formality of Robert’s Rules seem cumbersome, the process of making motions ensures that no decision is accepted without the opportunity for discussion and a vote.”
Members are expected to avoid involvements that put their own personal interests at cross-purposes with those of the public. The purpose of the statues concerning this issue is to prevent local officials from using their positions for hidden personal gain.
Olson said, “It’s important for all council and commission members to think about your actions, how you present yourself and how you represent the City. These things make an impression on your board or commission and its effectiveness.”
