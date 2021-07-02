One of the treasures that comes with being a mayor or a city council member, for that matter, is welcoming and greeting people who have come to a meeting to be honored with either a proclamation or presentation.
Such was the case at the June 22 meeting of the Harker Heights City Council as the dais lit up with two proclamations.
There was something magical during the first one that occurred when Hayley Sawyer, 10, of Copperas Cove, made her way to where Mayor Spencer Smith was standing and prepared herself to receive a proclamation as being named Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area Entrepreneur of the Year.
The City of Harker Heights sponsored this year’s Entrepreneur of the Year Contest.
Smith shared small talk with Sawyer and was heard commenting about how proud he was of her and how long it had been since they had seen each other.
They had crossed paths at past Lemonade Day contests where Smith was a judge. In fact, Smith was the “Best Tasting Lemonade” judge in the last contest. Lemonade created a strong bond between the young lady from Copperas Cove and the Mayor of Harker Heights.
As he began to speak, wide smile popped up on Sawyer’s face.
Sawyer’s brand was Ocean Bounty’s Lemonade, High Seas for Heroes — and being a product of the military community, she wanted a way to help the homeless veterans and thought that she could raise more money through Lemonade Day.
Sawyer’s father is a retired military veteran and her brother is an active-duty soldier.
The menu included her specialty lemonade recipe off ocean blue coconut and pineapple lemonade that pairs perfectly with pirates and with her slogan “Buy a cup of YO HO and help a Hero.”
She earned $1,800 from Lemonade Day and donated $1,400 to Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a non-profit that helps homeless veterans. To date, she has raised over $3,500 for the organization.
Sawyer said, “Thank you so much for helping me to become a better entrepreneur.”
Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area Coordinator Samantha Ricciardi expressed her thanks to the city for hosting the contest and proceeded to tell the council, “We’re giving you Lemonade Day T-shirts to show our appreciation.”
The second proclamation went to American Post 573, Auxiliary and Riders, represented by veterans “Mack” McCullar and Pat Christ, for their members’ time, effort, and funds in providing and preparing much of the food for the 2021 Harker Heights High School Graduating Senior Picnic.
McCullar said, “As an American Legion Post, our bylaws state that we’re to be involved in the community. It was an honor to meet these students and who knows some of them may join the service and become veterans themselves.
“The American Legion has always been willing to stand up and help,” said Pat Christ. “All we had to do was make a few phone calls asking for food and at least 20 people lined up with their spatulas, grills, and food.
“There are some great veterans organizations in the city, and all we have to do is ask and we get what’s needed.”
