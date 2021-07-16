In a previous meeting, the Harker Heights City Council voted in favor of an application for a preliminary plat approval for approximately 9.997 acres of land east of Comanche Gap Road.
The applicant, Rafael Estevez, indicated that the proposed use for this parcel is for a church within the Corona De Vida Addition, a nonprofit corporation.
The city has also received requests from the current Chamber of Commerce Vision XXI class about placing a mural within city parks as well as on the Chamber of Commerce building.
Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez said, “Our current code of ordinances allows for a wall sign to be placed on commercial properties. Even just the mention of a name or hashtag is considered commercial in nature and falls within that wall sign category.
“Part of the discussion we’re having is distinguishing wall art, which is more your typical murals. Once we open that door, murals of any kind are protected under First Amendment rights. The only part of this process that we can be a part of as a community is dealing with wall signs. It also opens up into art and social media hot spots.”
Ramirez said, “We already allow for wall signs for the commercial aspect. We do not allow wall art. If the choice is to add that to our ordinances, it would have to be as a pre-authorized permission for wall art to be done in Harker Heights. Based on recent regulations, we cannot put any permitting or stipulation with that.”
To be clear, Ramirez stated, “It it’s truly affixed to the building, it is considered a sign and is acceptable. Wall Art is what is painted on the outside surface of a structure. One of the better examples of that is Cane’s Chicken on FM 2410, which was reached through changes in definitions and allowances. Once we open the Wall Art and public murals door, we are not allowed to put any restrictions or a pre-approval process on them.”
Mayor Spencer Smith said, “One of the slides shown during the presentation from downtown Killeen seemed rather benign but most of it will have to be painted out because it’s gonna be offensive to somebody. Will we have any people represented on these walls?
Ramirez said, “The definition of Wall Art would not allow us to restrict depiction of people.”
“Exactly,” said Smith. “I’m very supportive of art but my real concern is when extremely talented people in this city use Wall Art for a detrimental purpose. My suggestion is the creation of an arts commission to deal with all kinds of artwork that we could display that is tasteful and understand the First Amendment. Controlling this will not be the hardest part but rounding it up will be the major challenge.”
Regardless of various concerns and unanswered questions, the council reached a consensus that the two forms of signage discussed were worth further consideration of definitions and exemptions in certain cases.
Prior to the meeting’s adjournment, Clarence Enochs represented the National Mounted Warfare Foundation and presented information about the National Mounted Warrior Museum being built just outside of Fort Hood.
Enochs said, “As I tell everyone, this museum doesn’t belong to Killeen, Copperas Cove, nor Harker Heights; it is everyone’s collectively. Quoting the late Gen. Robert Shoemaker, ‘it is gifted to you from the U.S Army.’ It belongs to all of us.”
The National Mounted Warrior Museum will honor soldiers by capturing the lived experiences of servicemen and women, serving as an educational resource for the public and creating a physical and digital resource for colleges, universities, and military scholars across the United States.
Enochs said, “The museum will benefit the local and regional community through: providing a unique, and immersive educational experience cataloging the region’s rich military history, establishing a reverent and eudemonic destination connecting local citizens’ to their inheritance, expanding overall community wellness and prosocial engagement, by providing a location inspiring individuals through the fostering of questioning, debate, and critical thinking, contributing substantially to local distinctiveness and raising an elevated appreciation for the arts and culture, and partnering with local school districts, community colleges, and universities to develop curriculum based programming and expanded educational opportunities.”
He noted that the museum will energize and impact local economies through partnering strategically with local chambers of commerce, tourist and visitors bureaus, and economic development organizations to maximize the participation of local businesses in engaging and hosting the 265,000 visitors projected to visit the museum annually, energizing the local hotel and tourism industry and infusing a minimum of $5 million annually into the local Central Texas economy, creating a dynamic avenue expanding regional collaboration and connectedness and utilizing local talent and resources wherever possible to fulfill contracted tasks.
The grand opening of the museum is projected for late 2022 or early 2023.
