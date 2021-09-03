Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and the five members of the City Council met Saturday for their annual budget retreat in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
Members of the city administrative staff, including department heads and support personnel, also attended.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee presented the council with a proposed tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation plus a fiscal year 2021-2022 budget including (all funds) total revenues of $55,169,700 and total expenditures of $64,642,000.
“The council can decide to go lower than the 65.19 cents tax rate but not higher,” said Lealiiee of the preliminary rate.
The general fund budget has a beginning fund balance of $17,373,044. With proposed revenues of $23,636,200 and expenses of $30,774,000, the ending fund balance will be $10,235,244. The fund balance requirement is $5,631,175.
Concerning the difference between revenues and expenditures, City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “The key is to remember that this is not deficit spending.
“The city has sufficient beginning fund balances in all funds separately that, those funds with a decrease in fund balance, will not have a deficit balance at the end of the fiscal year.
“We’re still working on projects, so there are dollars still in our bank but we’re finishing those projects and it looks like we’re spending more than we brought in when, in fact, we’re not. We have a balanced budget that uses funds that were either borrowed or saved from previous years that have been moved to this year,” Mitchell said.
The topics covered at the retreat included a closer look at each individual fund and discussion about the proposed tax rate and fee schedule, plus a waste management presentation by Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
At the end of the three-hour retreat, council members shared opinions about their personal priorities and goals for the City of Harker Heights.
Michael Blomquist, councilman, Place 2, spoke of the proper use of COVID-19 funds received by the city.
He said, “Any changes that reduce the net tax revenue must not be offset by using the American Rescue Plan funds. They are earmarked for specific needs.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann said, “We had the COVID-19 funds this past year and it saved the lives of small businesses. I would like to create some kind of funding that will always be there when severe emergencies come our way.”
Communications with the public was on the mind of Jackeline Soriano Fountain, councilwoman, Place 3.
“We need to take our technology to the next level beyond audio live-streaming and create an audio and visual package for our meetings by January of next year.”
Councilwoman Lynda Nash, Place 4, talked about her perspective as a new member on the Council.
Nash said, “I want to thank my fellow council members, the staff and the mayor because they’ve done an outstanding job teaching me how to change my point of reference from being a citizen to serving on the council. I’m also for a highly visible digital bulletin board installed at City Hall.”
McCann agreed with Nash concerning the idea of a bulletin board to keep the public informed.
“We really need to increase our staff at the police department,” said Councilman Sam Halabi, Place 5. “Sometimes a shortage of officers can cause problems. The same is true with our fire department. Our first responders should be keeping pace with the needs of the people, as the city grows.”
Mayor Smith told the Herald after the retreat, “We had excellent participation with City Manager David Mitchell and the department heads doing a great job of crafting the budget and our Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee walking us through it.”
The FY 2020-2021 budget consists of the following funds:
General
Debt Service
Fixed Asset
Capital Improvement.
Utility
Sanitation
Drainage
Hotel/Motel
Restricted Court
Employee Benefits
The 2022 fiscal year will feature the unveiling of an additional Coronavirus Fund. Grant funds remaining after the purchase of fixed assets in FY 2021 that were received from the Texas Department of Emergency Management for the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) that totaled $1,297,300 and the Coronavirus State and Local Relief Fund (CSLRF) that totaled $3,853,400 will be transferred to the new fund for better accounting purposes, according to Lealiiee.
The city also expects to receive a second allotment of funds by the end of FY 2022 in the amount of $4 million. This plus interest income of $2,000 brings the total revenue to $9,152,700.
The city staff has also devised a plan of purchases to come directly from this fund to include fixed asset purchases from the CRF and CSLRF and capital project expenses from the CSLRF.
The city is asking the public to share comments on the preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget. Residents can attend any of the public hearings or meetings throughout the budget adoption process or view the proposed budget on the city’s website at: harkerheights.gov.
The remaining dates on the FY 2021-2022 Budget and Tax Calendar are:
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. — Budget public hearing, adoption of budget/fee schedule, ratification of tax revenue increase
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. — Tax rate public hearing and final adoption of the budget and tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.