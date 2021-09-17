After canceling and rescheduling the first four agenda items concerning the city’s proposed budget and tax rate, the Harker Heights City Council moved on with the Sept. 14 agenda.
Several items were brought forward by the Planning and Zoning Commission (PNZ) and concerned requests for changing zoning designations.
One was a request to change the zoning designation of property at 13436 East Knights Way, locally known as 13436 FM 2410 in Belton.
The council voted 5-0 to grant the change based on the following:
(1) The proposed use and rezoning is compatible with the current Comprehensive Plan and FLUM
(2) The proposed use and rezoning would not likely have any adverse impact on adjoining uses and zoning districts
(3) The proposed use and rezoning is compatible with existing uses in the neighborhood
(4) The proposed use and rezoning does not pose an adverse impact to the public health, safety or general welfare.
Resident Susan Franz brought forward a zoning designation change to property located at 12560 E. Knights Way.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the change subject to the following conditions:
(1) The applicant shall be allowed to have a total of 15 accessory buildings on the 12.477-acre parcel of land
(2) The maximum aggregate square footage of all accessory buildings shall not exceed 5,000 square feet per acre and not exceed a total of 10,000 square feet on the parcel of land
(3) Accessory buildings constructed after the date of this ordinance shall be allowed to be placed in front of the existing home
(4) Accessory buildings constructed after the date of this ordinance shall be placed no closer than 300 feet from the FM 2410 property boundary line.
In other action, the council voted unanimously (5-0) to deny a zoning designation request by Leslie Linthicum, to combine the two existing accessory structures into one accessory dwelling unit at 204 Evergreen Drive in Highland Oaks Estates.
The PNZ voted 6-0 to recommend denial of an ordinance to change the zoning designation because
(1) The proposed use and rezoning would likely have an adverse impact on adjoining uses and zoning districts
(2) The proposed use and rezoning is not compatible with existing uses in the neighborhood. Several residents who live in that area spoke during a public hearing to deny the change in designation.
Kenneth and Laurie Wilson requested a change in zoning designation for property located at 2307 Tye Valley Road.
The council approved the request with a 5-0 vote. The zoning designation is subject to these conditions:
(1) The accessory dwelling unit shall be used as a living space for a relative (not for rent)
(2) The accessory dwelling unit will be located behind the front façade of the primary structure
(3) The accessory dwelling will gain access from the existing private driveway
(4) The accessory dwelling unit will have maximum gross foundation footprint of 1,000 square feet
(5) Approval of the location of the accessory dwelling unit on the parcel must be received from Bell County Public Health prior to the release of construction plans by the city.
Also Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance amending Chapter 11 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, establishing Section 11.1 Comprehensive Plan and adopting the 2007 Comprehensive Plan and the 2021 Land Use Plan pursuant to Chapter 213 of the Texas Local Government Code; establishing the relationship of the Land Use Plan and development regulations, providing for the amendment of any existing Comprehensive Plan and providing for the amendment of any existing Land Use Plan based on the staff’s recommendation and findings.
The city previously retained Thonhoff Consulting Engineers to evaluate the current wastewater capacity in the service basin along FM 2410 east of Warrior’s Path.
Thonhoff finished his report in February 2021 and determined that capital improvements to the city’s wastewater system were needed in order to service that basin.
The city then entered into an agreement with Freese and Nichols to develop a wastewater impact fee for the eastern service area. The city’s consultant, Jessica Vassar with Freese and Nichols, evaluated the Thonhoff report, the PNZ’s 2021 land use recommendations, current development activity and the existing Future Land Use Map with respect to developing an impact fee.
Staff recommends that the City Council establish public hearing dates for the Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 council meetings.
The council did vote, 5-0, to establish the public hearing dates on the land use assumptions and capital improvements plan relating to possible adoption of impact fees for the 2022 wastewater impact fee area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.