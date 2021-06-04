The Harker Heights City Council held a workshop Tuesday, and new business item reports filled the agenda from The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA), the Greater Killeen Community Clinic and a wastewater impact fee study.
The first presenter was Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance. This fiscal year, the city provided $17,000 to HOTDA in what is known as outside agency funding.
Sledd mentioned that there is an active commission that will be renaming 10 Army installations, and Fort Hood is one of those. “That commission will be in the area on June 15-17 at Fort Hood and it’s likely there will be an engagement with the community but we are unaware at this point as to details of that visit,” said Sledd.
The report indicated that 46.9% of the Harker Heights population is either active duty, a family member of an active duty soldier, retiree or family member of a retiree. Data from 2019 indicates about 15,000 Harker Heights residents were at that time connected with Fort Hood.
The deployment average is 15.4% per month with a high of 40.9% in October of 2011, a low of 3.8% in November 2020 and is 13.3% today, according to Sledd.
The report from the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, formerly the Greater Killeen Free Clinic, was presented by Executive Director TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
The city provided $12,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021 with outside agency funding to the clinic.
The clinic is a non-emergency, non-profit medical clinic that utilizes staff and volunteers to provide acute and chronic care and other medical services to low-income, uninsured children and adults.
In June 2010, the clinic received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the City of Killeen to renovate space in the Killeen Arts and Activities Center (former the First Baptist Church). The move into the new facility was made in November 2011 with plans for a major expansion of services to better address community needs.
Moultrie said, “Harker Heights has participated in community outreach by providing COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities. Seton Medical Center sent individuals from the Healthy Homes project. The clinic participated in the free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic and it was a huge success.”
For more information about the clinic, contact Moultrie at 254-618-4210 or tdmoultrie@gkfclinic.org.
The next presentation was a wastewater impact fee study and capital improvements advisory committee requirement for the study.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde introduced Jessica Vassar, P.E., Water/Wastewater Planning for Freese and Nichols, an engineering firm hired by the council.
Vassar listed the different parts of the impact fee process that includes developing land use assumptions and capital improvement plans, conducting impact fee calculations, holding stakeholder meetings and the approval and adoption of the impact fee schedule.
Vassar said, “Impact fees are a one-time charge assessed to new development for a portion of costs related to specific capital improvements.”
The fee collection process takes place at a final plat submission, calculated and assessed upon final plat approval, collected at the time of the building permit issuance and fees are used to implement projects in the Impact Fee Capital Improvement Plan.
Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code requires that the City Council appoint a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (CIAC) to serve in an advisory capacity.
The CIAC will be meeting with Harker Heights staff and Freese and Nichols throughout the impact fee update process and advise the council on land use assumptions, capital improvement plans and impact fee rates.
Hyde said, “We recommend that the Council appoint the Planning and Zoning Commission plus one additional member of the Harker Heights Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) to the CIAC.”
