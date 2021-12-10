Mark Hyde, Harker Heights’ director of public works, presented a report on capital improvement projects to the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council awarded a 2021 Street Improvement project to Lonestar Grading and Materials.
This project includes asphalt paving on these 19 high traffic collector streets at a cost of $2.73 million:
Amy Lane, Cedar Knob Road, Fuller Lane, Harley Drive, Modoc Drive, Prospector Trail, Nola Ruth Boulevard, Beeline Drive, Cedar Oaks Drive, Iron Jacket Drive, Helm’s Way, Ute Trail, Tundra Drive, Caribou Drive, Cheetah Trail, Poppi Place Drive, Lakefront Drive, Miller’s Crossing and Verna Lee Boulevard.
Final completion of these road projects is planned for August 2022.
Other projects outlined by Hyde include:
Subgrade concrete stabilization rehabilitation on eight high-traffic collector streets: Wildewood Drive, Crowfoot Drive, Pioneer Trail, Miller’s Crossing, Chaucer Lane, Memory Lane, Shelby Lane and Drawbridge Drive.
The council awarded the Pinewood Drive Drainage Channel Scour Protection Project to Myers Concrete Construction, LLC at a cost of $185,326.
The project, approximately 400 feet in length, includes shaping the earthen channel and installing 18-inch diameter grouted rock rip rap in the bottom. Completion date is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10, 2021.
Drainage Master Plan No. 1, Goode-Connell Park Detention Facility at a cost of $1.05 million. Engineering design is 75% complete.
Drainage Master Plan No. 2 at a cost of Phase 2-$405,000, Phase 3-$660,660, Phase 4-$1.03 million.
Engineering design is 90% complete. Additional drainage easements, mainly behind the homes on Cardinal Lane will be required.
Mountain Lion Road Drainage Flume Replacement at Pontiac Drive at a cost of $101,590.
Jorgette Drive Bank Stabilization at a cost of $100,000.
Roy Reynolds Drive Bridge Abutment Stabilization Project at cost of $147,115.
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making drainage improvements on FM 2410 from Stillhouse Lake Road to Simmons Road in Belton at a cost of $49,180.
Second Belt Filter Press at the Wastewater Sludge Dewatering Building at a cost of $898,500. The council awarded the project to Archer Western Construction. Estimated completion: August 2022.
Rummel Lift Station Wastewater Capacity Expansion at a cost of $1.58 million.
VFW Lift Station at a cost of $50,000.
Sidewalk-Prospector Trail to Vineyard Trail, at a cost of $562,800.
TxDOT has allowed the sidewalk to be constructed adjacent to the FM 3481 traffic guardrail. This eliminates the long span pedestrian bridge, reducing the project construction cost.
Warriors Path Road Street Reconstruction Project, Phase 2 at a cost of $3.56 million.
The project has been moved up to the short-range list of funding projects with the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
