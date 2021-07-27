The Harker Heights City Council heard a report this week from Darrell Burtner, director of operations for the Hill Country Transit District, better known as The Hop.
Pre-pandemic estimated annual passengers trips numbered over 500,000 and the district had a 2019 fiscal year operating budget of $8,596,277, Burtner said.
The City of Harker Heights contributions to The Hop totaled $40,000 in FY 2019, the last year on record.
Burtner reported some considerations for moving forward that included Micro Routes (part time/smaller fixed routes) that will assist the handicapped population.
The Hop is also considering the use of a Go Pass, a passenger mobility app and revenue from advertising on the exterior and interior of its service vehicles.
Burtner said, “There continues to be a need for public transportation. Some people are in dire straits but they do their best to make up for their lack of financial resources.”
One person wrote a letter to The Hop on April 12, 2019, and said, “I paid $ .11 for a ride on one of your buses. It was all I had to give at 31st Street at the Temple Wal-Mart. I owe you $ .89.”
The Hop operates with 139 employees and 116 service vehicles.
The council also heard a report from the Hill Country Community Action Association (HCCAA), was represented by Chief Executive Officer Tama Shaw and Ashley Johnson, director of Finance and Administration.
The HCCAA is a private, non-profit corporation chartered under the Texas Non-Profit Corporation Act. They provide opportunities and resources for low-income families as well as the elderly in Central Texas.
A few of the programs available are case management, energy assistance, budget counseling and health screenings.
The headquarters for the HCCAA is in San Saba. Its incorporated service area includes the counties of San Saba, Llano, Mason, Mills, Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas.
Since January 2021, Bell County has supported the senior nutrition program with total contributions of $92,813.11.
The senior nutrition program provides assembly hall type meals and home delivered Meals on Wheels. There are seven senior centers, six in the Central Texas Council of Governments are with one in Llano and seven sites for the serving of meals in an assembly type venue.
Meals on Wheels are delivered within a two-mile radius of the city limits where senior centers are located or the meal distribution site in Killeen. A waiver was requested to serve Meals on Wheels in Harker Heights.
HCCAA recently contracted with Bell County to administer the Bell County Rent Relief Program in March 2021. Bell County received $10 million in funding; an additional $3 million is expected.
For more information about the services provided by HCCAA, call (512) 734-5700 or by email at: tshaw@hccta.com.
The discussion turned to endangered species of various cave fauna that at this time don’t seem to be a problem in Bell County.
Meetings have been called by Judge David Blackburn for July 30-Aug. 11 for Bell County and all other stakeholders to study the future possibilities.
The current stakeholders are Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Temple, Killeen and Harker Heights.
The July 20 workshop meeting concluded with a discussion about the various categories of ceremonial documents and what kind of honors receive recognitions.
This item will be worked on by city staff and be brought back to the council for considerations of the kinds of recognitions and what individuals and groups will receive for service to the city.
