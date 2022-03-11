The Harker Heights City Council adopted wastewater impact fees for new development in the southeastern portion of the city this week, following a second public hearing on the issue.
Council members Tuesday, by a 3-2 vote, approved assessing and collecting $6,133 per service unit — defined as the service equivalent for a water connection to a single-family residence — to offset part of the anticipated cost of wastewater infrastructure to new developments.
The fee is assessed at the time a development is platted and collected when permits are pulled.
In adopting the $6,133 collection rate, the council threw local developers a last-minute curve ball.
Since the first public hearing on Feb. 22, city staff had worked with developers to advance a proposal to assess the developments at $6,133 per unit but collect only $4,031 per unit.
That lower figure was presented to the council at Tuesday’s public hearing, but the first resident to speak on the issue, Harker Heights businessman Scot Arey, expressed his displeasure with the reduced rate, noting that the city was facing budget issues, partly due to lack of state reimbursement for the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
Arey asserted that giving the lower rate to developers would just push the cost of infrastructure onto the city’s taxpayers.
When it came time to get a motion for approval of the plan, Councilman Michael Blomquist instead presented a revised motion to approve the original collection rate of $6,133.
Blomquist asked Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez what the city would do if revenue fell short when it came time to build wastewater infrastructure in a new development. Ramirez replied that the city would have to move money from another fund or, in the case of a large project, possibly float a bond.
Blomquist noted that “nothing is free,” and told developers that the full assessed fee wouldn’t be a burden — noting that in the case of a 4,000-square-foot house, that works out to about $1.25 a square foot.
After Blomquist proposed approving the impact fees at the originally proposed collection rate, there was a long silence before Councilman Sam Halabi seconded the motion.
Both Councilmembers Jackeline Soriano Fountain and Lynda Nash voted against Blomquist’s motion, but with Jennifer McCann not present due to an excused absence, it fell to Mayor Spencer Smith to break the tie, and he sided with Blomquist and Halabi, pushing the motion over the top.
Prior to Blomquist’s proposal, two local developers went before the council to thank the city staff for working to modify the fee structure and propose the lower collection rate of $4,031.
Developer Josh Welch said, “We support moving forward with this amount.”
Another developer, Dustin King, spoke following Welch, saying, “I’d like to thank the staff for going over the fees with us. I ask the council to consider an extra year before putting this in place.”
Assessment of the impact fee, as approved Tuesday, takes effect immediately. However, by state law, the city cannot begin collecting the fee until one year after it is enacted.
Ramirez told the Herald on Wednesday that the fee will not be in effect for any construction permits filed within the next year, though assessments will still take place. The city will begin collecting for all permits pulled after the one-year mark, as well as any redevelopment of properties permitted before fee collection begins.
Under a Wastewater Impact Fee Study Report prepared for the city by engineering firm of Freese and Nichols Inc. of Austin, only 125 water connections are expected in the impact fee service area in 2022. Factoring in current growth projections, the study anticipates 1,500 connections by 2032.
In April 2021, the city authorized Freese and Nichols to conduct to perform an impact fee analysis for the southeast portion of the city’s wastewater system. The study also looked at possible improvements to provided the needed wastewater treatment capacity for new developments.
Among those improvements are a $31 million, 5.3 million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant expansion, a $6.3 million proposed lift station and a gravity line with a cost of $10.5 million.
The study determined that the total eligible capital improvement costs, plus financing costs, over the next 10 years would be $16,915,489. The Texas Local Government Code allows municipalities to determine impact fees based on the total cost of capital improvements divided by the number of service units attributed to new development during the eligibility period.
The maximum allowable fees would cover 50% of the projected capital improvement costs.
According to the report summary, as part of the impact fee development, Freese and Nichols conducted workshops with the city’s appointed Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and City Council. The advisory committee’s role was to review land use assumptions and impact fee CIP and recommend an impact fee rate to the council.
According to the overview accompanying Tuesday’s council agenda, the advisory committee on Jan. 18 voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the impact fee calculations relating to possible adoption of impact fees for the designated area up to the maximum allowable amount of $6,133 per service unit. The panel’s vote was based on the city staff’s recommendations and findings.
To comply with state law, the city must recalculate the impact fee at least every five years, based on adjustments to its land use assumptions and capital improvement plans.
