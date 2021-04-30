Harker Heights voters will head to the polls Saturday to determine who will fill to seats on the City Council, as well as choose two members of the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
During the early voting period, which concluded Tuesday, a total of 1,034 Heights residents cast ballots in the municipal election, with 15 of those being mail-in ballots.
Two candidates are vying for the Place 2 seat on the City Council, and four are seeking the Place 5 seat.
In the Place 2 race, incumbent Michael Blomquist faces a challenge from Howard “Scot” Arey.
In Place 5, incumbent Jody Nicholas is term-limited, and four residents are seeking to take her place on the council dais.
The candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Here are some brief biographies of the candidates, in alphabetical order, by council race.
PLACE 2
Howard “Scot” Arey, 54, has been a Harker Heights resident for almost 10 years and is self-employed, the owner of a local solar energy company. He is a 25-year Army veteran.
Michael Blomquist, 53, currently holds Place 2 on the Harker Heights City Council and serves as the city’s mayor pro tem. He has lived in Harker Heights for the past 22 years and is a graduate gemologist. He is an associate at a Harker Heights jewelry business. He is a 22-year Army veteran.
PLACE 5
Vitalis Dubininkas, 27, has lived in Harker Heights for the past two years. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Sam Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed. He is the owner of several local businesses.
Jeffrey Keith Harris, 63, is retired from the U.S. Army and has lived in Harker Heights for the past 28 years. He served 22 years in the military and also retired from the Department of Homeland Security.
Stacey Wilson, 58, is a government contractor and has been a Texas resident for the past 21 years.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Election returns will be canvassed on May 11.
KISD BOARD
In the race for the KISD board of trustees, four candidates are seeking two open seats.
In the Place 6 race, Riakos Adams and Cullen Mills are vying for the seat being vacated by Minerva Trujillo, who is not seeking reelection.
In the race for the Place 7 seat, incumbent JoAnn Purser, who is also the board president, is being challenged for reelection by Lan Carter.
Here are some brief biographies of the candidates:
Riakos Adams, 47, of Killeen is a retired 22-year military veteran and volunteer. He served on active duty and in the DC National Guard, enlisted, and as an officer. He is a graduate of the University of the District of Columbia and received his Army commission from Howard University.
Lan Carter, 48, of Killeen, is a licensed therapist, a school counselor and an educator. She is a Killeen High School graduate and went on to earn a B.S. in Psychology, M.S. in Computer Information Systems, and an M.S. in Counseling Psychology.
Cullen Mills, 37, of Killeen, is a small-business owner (Modern Appliance). A Killeen native, he attended Killeen schools and graduated from Harker Heights High School. He also graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in Business Economics.
JoAnn Purser, 58, of Killeen, is a local home builder and property manager. A Killeen native, she attended Killeen schools and is a graduate of Killeen High School. She formerly served on the Killeen City Council. She has served on the KISD board since 2012.
