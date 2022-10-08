The residents of Harker Heights will have about one month to gather their thoughts before a Nov. 15 public hearing on impact fees.
Impact fees are a controversial topic for some, as opponents claim they disincentivize businesses from investing infrastructure into a city while proponents argue that impact fees are a necessary cost to make businesses pay their fair share based on how much they impact the city’s demands on supply and infrastructure.
Tuesday’s City Council workshop, however, was simply to set the Nov. 15 public hearing date to discuss wastewater impact fees.
The item was originally slated for Sept. 27, but city staff decided to pull the item in order to reword the public hearing notice.
According to documents distributed by the city, the impact fees proposed Tuesday will establish a collection rate per service of anywhere between $0 and $6,133 per service unit on new developments in the impact fee service area.
The fees would be assessed based on each new development’s projected load on nearby wastewater treatment facilities and the need to create or repair existing infrastructure.
The proposed ordinance may be found in Tuesday’s workshop agenda packet, and may be read online at https://bit.ly/3fIKCZx.
However, the ordinance proposed Tuesday is the product of about a year of work, starting on Sept. 14 of 2021, when the City Council approved an official order to consider the imposition of impact fees based on projected capital improvement projects.
Since then, the city has taken steps to make impact fees a reality, including the approval of a contract with consultant firm Freese and Nichols to establish a maximum wastewater impact fee calculation.
Residents are encouraged to reach out to their council members to ask questions regarding impact fees in the month leading up to the Nov. 15 public hearing.
