After four workshop sessions, one town hall forum and a virtual public forum, the Harker Heights City Council this week unanimously approved two ordinances that clarify parking regulations.
The ordinances address items such as definitions of heavy vehicles, specifies regulations relating to the parking of certain heavy vehicles, the requirement of all commercial vehicles to be parked on improved all weathered surfaces, and prohibiting vehicles to be parked on landscaped areas.
Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis recommended to the City Council that the Heavy Vehicle Ordinance and the Residential Parking on Landscape Areas become effective beginning Oct. 1.
Molis said, “Before the ordinance becomes effective, staff will focus efforts on educational outreach, such as creating inserts for water bills and new water services, posting on social media, and posting door hangers at residences that don’t appear to be in compliance with the requirements of the new ordinance.”
Based upon citizen and Council recommendations, the Heavy Vehicle ordinances would also:
Update the guidelines that designate a heavy vehicle in order to recognize larger personal vehicles,
Exempt tow trucks and other first responders that are required to bring vehicles home or be “on call,”
Limit people living in recreation vehicles at residences, and
Add language regarding the city’s position not to enforce deed restrictions and homeowner’s association regulations.
The council also unanimously approved amending a similar ordinance relating to the surfaces required for parking in residential areas.
This ordinance will also become effective on Oct. 1.
Based upon citizen and council recommendation, the residential parking ordinance would also:
prohibit parking on unimproved residential yards, with limited exceptions
allow grand fathered properties to utilize existing gravel driveways and parking areas
allow all existing properties to add additional parking spaces using an alternative parking surface such as decomposed granite or pavers,
allow the exemption of empty utility trailers that are screened from public view,
clearly define the penalty for non-compliance from within the ordinance.
City staff recommended approval of the ordinance, noting there are needs to prohibit heavy vehicle parking in residential areas that include aesthetics, public safety and street maintenance.
The staff has maintained government transparency by sponsoring multiple opportunities and venues for public questions and comments.
Stall also noted the ordinance represents the culmination of citizen, staff and City Council recommendations to create a fair, concise and simply enforceable ordinance.
Highlights of the remainder of the September 8 City Council meeting included unanimous approvals (5-0 vote) of the following items:
Authorized the City Manager to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety relating to the Failure to Appear Program,
Altered the Outside Agency Funding to the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance-$17,000, increased Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce funding from $40,000 to $50,000, decreased Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce decreased to -0- dollars, Clements Boys and Girls Club afterschool programs at Union Grove and Eastern Hills middle schools-$30,000 and Greater Killeen Community Clinic-increased to $12,000.
Changed the zoning designation from local business district to secondary and highway business district of property at 126 E. Beeline Lane.
Changed the zoning designation from one-family dwelling district to two- family dwelling district on property located at 308 Randy Blvd.
Changed the zoning designation from one family dwelling district to rural one family dwelling district at 11539 Orlan Drive
Disapproval of a zoning designation change at 605 S Harley Drive.
Council members also unanimously approved five facility rentals for gatherings of more than 10 people.
In other business, the council held the second of two public hearings regarding the voluntary annexation of a right-of-way along Warriors Path near the new Nolan Middle School.
Seeing that the item was a public hearing, no action was required.
Action on the item will take place at the 5 p.m. council meeting on Sept. 22.
