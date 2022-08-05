LOCAL GOVERNMENT

City support staff and the Harker Heights City Council will gather Friday morning at 10 a.m., in the Activities Center of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, for their annual budget retreat.

Residents are invited to attend the retreat to hear department leaders and elected officials discuss the Fiscal Year 2023 budget led by Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, Budget Analyst Susan Crawley and other city administrators.

