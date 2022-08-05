City support staff and the Harker Heights City Council will gather Friday morning at 10 a.m., in the Activities Center of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, for their annual budget retreat.
Residents are invited to attend the retreat to hear department leaders and elected officials discuss the Fiscal Year 2023 budget led by Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, Budget Analyst Susan Crawley and other city administrators.
Lealiiee said Tuesday that the retreat would be the first time that the Council will have a look at the entire FY 2023 proposed budget.
“They have already provided the staff with their own priorities at another workshop prior to the budget retreat,” she said.
According to the City’s website, the annual operating budget document outlines the City’s financial plan for the fiscal year from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
The budget affects every resident as it presents expenditure requests and estimates of revenue for all local government funds, including general tax revenue, fees, licenses and permits, charges for services, fines, forfeitures and miscellaneous revenue.
“As department leaders plan their budgets for the next fiscal year, they are provided information regarding their historical usage on operating line items to assist them in their requests. They are asked to consider their current year-to-date usage as well as future needs.
Whether programs or projects are approved depends on available funds, city manager approval and/or City Council approval at the time of adoption,” Lealiiee said.
“At the retreat, the City Council will be presented with the FY 2023 proposed budget, the proposed fee schedule and the tax rate used to prepare the proposed budget,” Lealiiee said.
The tentative FY 2022-2023 Budget and Tax Calendar, as currently posted on the City’s website, includes the following dates and activities:
Aug. 2 — The proposed budget was filed with the city secretary, copies were provided to the municipal library and posted on the city website
Aug. 5 — The City Council Budget Retreat will be held with a detailed presentation provided of the budget and tax rate
August 9 — A City Council meeting will be held to set the preliminary property tax rate and schedule public hearings
August 23 — A City Council meeting will be held and include a public hearing on the budget and fee schedule, adoption of the budget and fee schedule and ratification of the budget and fee schedule and ratification of a tax rate increase, as applicable
Sept. 13 — The City Council will meet to hold a public hearing on the tax rate and adopt the tax rate.
All meetings, including the retreat, are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.