FORT HOOD — The Harker Heights City Council took an early morning tour Tuesday of the National Mounted Warfare Museum at Fort Hood.
Currently under construction, the museum, officials have said, will become a world-class structure on the Fort Hood military post in the heart of Texas. It will honor mounted soldiers and share untold stories of the service to the nation.
Bob Crouch, an Army veteran, is the vice president of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the sponsoring organization of the museum in collaboration with Fort Hood.
Crouch led the tour, which included the members of the City Council and several department directors along with David Mitchell, city manager and Jerry Bark, assistant city manager.
Crouch said, “This is one of the larger groups we’ve had visit the site and we appreciate the city’s interest in wanting to see the museum during an early construction phase and there are more to come. We anticipate opening the museum’s doors to visitors in late 2022.”
Councilman Sam Halabi was highly impressed by what he experienced on the tour and said, “You won’t find anything like this elsewhere.”
The artifacts currently displayed in the 1st Cavalry Division museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment museum will be consolidated into the new museum. It will have more than four times the exhibit space as the two current museums combined.
Additionally, the museum will share the stories of the other major units associated with Fort Hood, including III Corps, the 13th Sustainment Command, the 2nd Armored Division and the 761st Tank Battalion.
The new museum will also feature the many conflicts that have influenced the development and direction of the United States.
Those conflicts that served as the apex of decisive moments in history will include: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Operation Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror.
Nine-year old Coy McCann accompanied his mom, Jennifer, on the tour. She is Mayor-Pro-Tem on the City Council.
The Herald asked Coy what he would remember from the tour and he said, “How big this place is and how long it’s taking to build it. I’m looking forward to seeing the helicopter hanging from the roof.”
Crouch quizzed the group about famous people who had served at Fort Hood. From the City leadership came the names of: Elvis Presley, rock and roll singer, Jackie Robinson, professional baseball player, Louis LaMoore, American novelist and Anita Culp Hobby, the first woman selected to lead the first Woman’s Army Corps at Fort Hood.
“I’m asking this group to tell others about this museum that actually belongs to you and people in this area. We’ve used all kinds of social media but we’re convinced that ‘word of mouth’ is the best way to get information out there about buying bricks to honor a family member, sharing the features of this facility and what will be available and can be used by the community,” said Crouch.
Army veteran and Place 3 Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain said, “I’m impressed because the museum will develop our economy and tell the stories of those who went before us and those that are serving now.”
