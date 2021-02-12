Just outside the eastern city limits of Harker Heights, along the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, sits 560 acres of land that is Dana Peak Park.
Approximately 110 acres of the land is developed within the park boundaries. The land is currently maintained and operated by the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE). Stillhouse Hollow Lake was created by the ACOE with the construction of Stillhouse Hollow Dam in 1968.
Conversations between the City of Harker Heights and the ACOE, relating to the leasing of the park land, date back to late 2003.
The city is currently reacting to responses from residents who say there is a need for greater access to activities as identified in the 2017 Exploring New Heights study. The study involved the gatherings of information from civic organization, veterans groups, individuals and others.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “It was a unique experience because we scheduled meetings in numerous locations. With a huge writing pad and markers, our staff posed the question to people in the audiences as to what they wanted in the city. We listened openly, wrote their responses on the pads and found out that among many requests, the use of Dana Peak Park surfaced in each conversation.”
The park provides a wide variety of recreation opportunities, including boat ramps, restrooms, a pavilion area, picnic and grilling stations, beach area, hiking and biking trails, tent camping and RV spaces.
The facility is one of only two reservable campgrounds on the lake. All but the boat ramps and trails remain open year-round. The park’s other amenities are closed from October to March each year due to reductions in ACOE recreation budget.
The city envisions having all of the park’s amenities open year round to the public and enhancing the program offerings to include: camping classes, pop-up parks, outdoor classrooms, bird watching, archery, trail runs, bike races, guided hikes, movie nights, interpretive programs, educational signage and trail maintenance days.
The park could also host occasional events, such as large movie events, musical performances and fishing events.
With the park being a paid-use park, gate fees and rental fees will cover the city’s park operation expenses allowing the city to provide greater recreational opportunities without costs to the taxpayers.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “The City Council has made it clear that if the leasing of Dana Peak Park required a property tax rate increase, then the pursuit of the lease would cease.”
The city continues to study all aspects of the lease to ensure that maintenance and enhancement opportunities will be available without an additional tax burden to taxpayers.
All of staff’s findings will be brought to the City Council for review, discussion, input and action. All of these meetings will be open to the public and residents will be encouraged to give input.
On the financial side, the city has start-up monies budgeted in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget should the council decide to lease the park.
These monies total $88,500 and will cover purchases of equipment needed to operate the park. Future revenues, produced by park fees, are expected to reimburse the city for these purchases.
Funds were allocated in the 2019-20 budget as well but were not spent because the staff was continuing to study the lease agreement.
To date, no funds have been expended by the city on Dana Peak Park. If the city decided not to lease the park, then these monies would be returned to the general fund.
There are questions that have been received that the city is providing a “No” response to:
There will be no athletic fields built at the park.
There will be no hotels or motels built on the property.
There are no plans to install a zip line facility.
There will not be a property tax increase to operate the park.
There will be no disruption to wildlife.
There is no proposed development of the park that will impede the view of the lake from private properties.
To view more questions and answers, a document is already on the city’s Facebook page and website.
It will also be updated as new questions arrive.
When the City Council receives information and has further discussions about Dana Peak Park, the public will be informed about workshop meetings, regular meetings or special called public hearings through all of its informational avenues and the local media, Bark said.
