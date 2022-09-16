Garage sale

Harker Heights residents prepare for the next round of shoppers during a recent Harker Heights Community Garage Sale. The city is holding another such event on Oct. 1. Registration deadline is Sept. 20.

 Courtesy photo

The Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at locations throughout the city.

The garage sale has become so popular that there are now two per year, with one in the spring and another one in the fall, according to City Manager David Mitchell in his monthly report distributed at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting.

