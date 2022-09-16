The Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at locations throughout the city.
The garage sale has become so popular that there are now two per year, with one in the spring and another one in the fall, according to City Manager David Mitchell in his monthly report distributed at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting.
The spring garage sale was held on March 19.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs told the Herald in a press release on Tuesday that residents are invited to host a garage sale at their homes or join the rest of the crowd and just shop at the various locations that have signed up to be hosts.
Gibbs said, “Ninety-one residents hosted a garage sale at their homes in 2021 and we considered that a good response. We’re hopeful that more sign up for the fall one on October 1 but we don’t have the numbers yet since registration is still underway.”
Residents can register their garage sale time and address and be listed on the Garage Sale City Map.
Gibbs said, “The last day to register for the map is Tuesday, September 20. If a resident has registered for the map and wishes to be removed, that deadline is the same day on September 20.”
The Garage Sale City Map will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Online copies will be available at
Free printed copies will be available for pick up at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
According to the press release from Gibbs, It is against a city of Harker Heights Ordinance to post garage sale signs on utility poles or street signs.
Gibbs said, “Signs must be removed as soon as sales have ended at all locations. No merchandise for sale shall have been acquired solely for the purpose of resale at the Community Garage Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.