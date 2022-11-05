The Heights Concert Band and the KISD Fine Arts Department will host a concert saluting veterans at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the new Chaparral High School Auditorium.
According to Randy Kelley, the conductor of the Heights Concert Band, “This is the fifth annual Killeen ISD Veterans Day Salute and charity event honoring Wounded Warriors.”
The admission to the concert is free and will feature marches and patriotic music.
Each Killeen ISD high school band will perform one selection followed by three musical pieces by the Heights Concert Band, according to Kelley.
A finale will feature combining all five bands and the Heights Concert Band in the performance of “God of Our Fathers” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The bands performing and their conductors will be as follows: Chaparral High-Bass Deese, Ellison High School-Eric Reynolds, Killeen High School-Spencer Gregg, Shoemaker High School-Sean Hill and Harker Heights High School-David Norris.
