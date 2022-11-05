Heights concert band

Director Randy Kelley, right, leads the Heights Concert Band during a patriotic concert at Killeen High School in 2019.

 Herald | File

The Heights Concert Band and the KISD Fine Arts Department will host a concert saluting veterans at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the new Chaparral High School Auditorium.

According to Randy Kelley, the conductor of the Heights Concert Band, “This is the fifth annual Killeen ISD Veterans Day Salute and charity event honoring Wounded Warriors.”

