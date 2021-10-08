At Tuesday’s meeting of the Harker Heights City Council, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark introduced the possibility of adding what will be called the Harker Heights Arts Commission to its list of several committees that offers volunteers opportunities to serve the community.
Bark said, “The time has come for us to be filling positions on various committees, and the arts commission will be an added choice for residents and whose details will soon appear on our website.”
The purpose of the Harker Heights Arts Commission is to support, promote, and expand the arts as an integral aspect of life for all people in the city.
The commission will serve as an advisory body to the City Council in all arts-related matters, including long-range planning, and will act as a liaison between the arts community and the city. The council will appoint the commission’s members.
It will be composed of up to five voting members and one non-voting member. There will be one voting member of the City Council, the city manager will nominate one city staff member to serve as a non-voting administrative support member and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will nominate one chamber member in good standing to serve as a voting member.
The commission shall make an annual report of its activities to the City Council.
The officers of the commission shall be the chair, the vice chair and secretary. Other officers may be elected if the majority of the commission determines it to be necessary or desirable for the efficient administration of the commission.
Each officer shall be elected for a one-year term with no term limit.
All meetings will be open to the public, but participation in discussions by members of the public shall be at the discretion of the chair of the meeting.
For more information about becoming a member of the Harker Heights Arts Commission, check the city’s website: www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
