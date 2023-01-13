LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Harker Heights City Council this week unanimously approved an ordinance regulating and requiring registration of short-term rentals and Bed and Breakfasts within the city.

The ordinance was drafted by the city staff and city attorney, who recommended its approval.

