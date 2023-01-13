The Harker Heights City Council this week unanimously approved an ordinance regulating and requiring registration of short-term rentals and Bed and Breakfasts within the city.
The ordinance was drafted by the city staff and city attorney, who recommended its approval.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez said during her presentation on the item Tuesday that between 50 and 60 short-term rentals and Bed and Breakfasts are operating in the city, and at present, they are not subject to regulation or taxation.
These rentals can be found listed on websites such as Vrbo, Airbnb and HomeAway.
Ramirez told the council that anything less than 30 days is considered a short-term rental.
Even RVs can be used as short-term rentals, Ramirez said, though they must be on their own lot and not parked in a driveway.
The ordinance adopted by the council on Tuesday provides for definitions; requires registration with the city and a registration fee; provides minimum standards of conduct; provides for applicable conditions of operation; and provides for revocation, suspension or denial of registration.
Ramirez noted that the city staff and city attorney consulted several cities’ ordinances in drafting the language in Harker Heights’ ordinance, which takes effect Jan. 20.
During a public hearing prior to the vote, longtime Heights resident Ethan Autry, who works with a property management company, told the council how the short-term rental trend has impacted the housing market.
Autry said outside investors are buying homes in residential neighborhoods and turning them into short-term rentals — potentially realizing close to $7,000 in rental income from a home that would typically rent for $1,700 to $1,800 a month.
Autry told council members of a situation in southeast Killeen, where his company manages three consecutive rental homes on a street.
He said an investor bought the home between the other two and turned it into a short-term rental. Before long, Autry said, the tenants in the other two rental homes were complaining about noise and parking issues.
The tenants in those two houses — who have been quiet, dependable tenants for some time — are now talking about leaving at the end of their current leases, Autry said.
When asked by council members how the Harker Heights would enforce the short-term rental ordinance, Ramirez said enforcement would be complaint based and handled by the city’s code enforcement department — typically an initial warning followed by possible action to revoke the housing unit’s registration.
In response to council members’ concerns about how to identify short-term rentals in the city, Ramirez said the city is planning to establish a GIS map showing registered STRs.
The Killeen City Council discussed creation of a similar ordinance last April, but to date no formal ordinance has been drafted for council consideration.
During that April 2022 discussion, council members were told that almost 200 short-term rentals were operating in Killeen, costing the city more than $194,600 annually in lost hotel occupancy tax revenue.
