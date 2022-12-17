The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to amend Chapter 115 of the city’s Code of Ordinances, which defines adult novelty stores, their primary business purpose and the wares they are allowed to sell, among other things.

With the increase of interest in new businesses of this type, council members felt it was necessary to clearly outline regulations and have policies in place that would speak to potential business owners or investors, according to city officials.

