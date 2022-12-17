The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to amend Chapter 115 of the city’s Code of Ordinances, which defines adult novelty stores, their primary business purpose and the wares they are allowed to sell, among other things.
With the increase of interest in new businesses of this type, council members felt it was necessary to clearly outline regulations and have policies in place that would speak to potential business owners or investors, according to city officials.
According to a memorandum from the city manager’s office, “during the creation of the ordinance it was the intent that adult novelty stores be considered a sexually oriented business.
Since adoption of the ordinance, the City has considered adult novelty stores or any business selling or exhibiting sexually oriented toys or novelties at a value of 15% or greater of their total space or sales to be classified as a sexually oriented business.”
Added language includes the definition of an “adult novelty store,” criteria defining “primary business purpose” and “sexually oriented toys and sexually oriented novelties.” Additional changes to language defining “specified sexual activities” were also defined.
The added language specified items that are considered to be sex toys.
The existing city ordinance on sexually oriented businesses is about 25 pages long.
Certain restrictions regarding sexually oriented businesses are already in place and include being a criminal offense to operate any sexually oriented business within 300 feet of a church; or place of religious worship; a day care facility or school; a hospital; a public building; or public park.
Additionally, it is illegal to operate a sexually oriented business outside of an area fronting Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Roy Reynolds on the west and Amy Lane on the east.
In other business Tuesday, the council heard fourth-quarter financial and investment reports, heard a presentation from the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance and received a check for $37,262 from County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Leudeke from additional fees collected for child welfare programs, safety technology and abuse prevention programs.
The council also approved several rezoning and plat requests, as well as four resolutions during a 3½-hour meeting.
The council won’t meet again until after the first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.