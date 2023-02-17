Harker Heights City Council members on Tuesday heard from Jeff Achee, director of Parks and Recreation, on improvements on plans to update several areas of Carl Levin Park.
In a slideshow presentation, he pointed out areas in and around the children’s play structures that need some repairs due to erosion and normal wear-and-tear.
“The park was built in 2000 and has surpassed its intended life expectancy,” Achee said.
The project includes the replacement of structures for playground areas, the swing areas and updated surfacing materials. French drain updates will be installed to mitigate erosion damage as well as a newly created mound play area with musical and inclusive amenities.
Council members asked about the timeline to demo old features and install the new ones. A representative from Whirlix Design, Inc. who attended the meeting, made it clear that once the his materials arrived, the installation would take only three weeks. He expected the delivery of these items to be near the end of July.
“One of the ways we intend to keep the cost of this project at a minimum is by doing the demolition ourselves,” Achee said. He estimates the entire demo process to take only a week, under good conditions.
“We estimate the timeline for the project to be about a month, but we would not start the project until after school starts again in the fall,” Achee said.
The council approved the contract for the park playground renovation, at a cost of $263,640.
In other business, council members approved a 15-year development agreement extension for Beverly Ann Brunson for her property.
Under Public Hearings, eight items required consideration by the council.
The first, an ordinance to amend the Code of Ordinances providing the building official with temporary emergency power to address a danger to life, health, safety and general welfare pending abatement proceedings was withdrawn.
This action would allow additional time for the City Attorney to review the process before final action is taken by the council, as explained by Kristina Ramirez, Director of Planning and Development.
The council last week tabled the item for further consideration, in a 4-1 vote.
Following that action, council members heard and approved rezoning requests for four of the six properties requesting consideration.
Among the items were two requests from the city, to rezone about 5.76 acres of land at the southwest corner of Verna Lee Boulevard and Indian Trail for the purpose of developing a park at some point in the future.
Much of the land fronts on Frontier Trail and its parcels are currently zoned R-1 residential and B-3 business district.
In order for the land to be designated Parks and Open Spaces, the entire property must have at least a B-1 zoning, which is what the council unanimously approved for the 5.76-acre parcel Tuesday.
B-1 zoning is consistent with office space. Each parcel would require platting prior to any development.
The council began the evening with a Mayoral Proclamation from Spencer Smith to Library Director Lisa Youngblood for Kindness Week Feb. 12-18.
The proclamation brought a round of applause from the gallery as the final phrase from the page was read.
“I encourage the people of Harker Heights to practice random acts of kindness, in the spirit of compassion, kindness and goodwill toward all persons.”
