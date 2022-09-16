The Harker Heights City Council approved a tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation during its regular meeting at City Hall Tuesday.
The rate is just over 7 cents lower than the current rate of 65.19 cents, though it will generate more revenue because of increased property values in the city.
Overall, the new tax rate is comprised of 45.11 cents for maintenance and operations and 12.89 cents for debt service, professionally referred to as interest and sinking.
The new rate is approximately 1.99% higher than the 2021-22 tax rate, according to the ordinance passed Tuesday night.
Resident Howard Arey spoke out against the tax rate increase, and called once again for the city to implement the no-new-revenue rate.
Arey claims that Harker Heights’ decision to prioritize building its reserve balance is out of compliance with city code and an example of “overtaxing.”
However, City Manager David Mitchell clarified after the meeting that the city’s ordinances only establish a minimum threshold for reserve accounts, not a maximum. He also stated that the city’s decision to flesh out its reserve account is to help pay for a number of significant capital projects over the next five years without having to take on additional debt.
An interlocal agreement among Harker Heights, Killeen and Bell County to improve Chaparral Road was officially approved Tuesday night. According to the agreement, Harker Heights will initially be responsible for $224,487 of the project, though that number may increase if Harker Heights increases its scope of responsibility beyond what Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez described as “a few hundred feet of roadway.”
Harker Heights will primarily be responsible for the improvement of the intersection of Chaparral Road and Stillhouse Lake Road.
The majority of the project’s funding will come from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization in the amount of $17 million. Bell County will contribute $3 million.
Other business discussed during Tuesday’s meeting included several rezoning requests, final plat agreements and the approval of a settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy for a lower rate than was initially proposed.
Atmos Energy originally proposed a rate effective to a $141.3 million budget; the settlement lowers the proposed budget to $115 million. Overall, users will may see an increase in monthly rates of $4.60, or 6.7%. Commercial users may experience a rate increase of $14.34, or 4.3%, officials said Tuesday.
The city also approved a series of zoning requests for approximately 14 homes through Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. The homes are roughly located on Northside Drive.
Councilwoman Lynda Nash thanked soon-to-be former CEO of the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity Ken Cates for his service to the area.
The City Council approved $61,210 for the purchase of three license plate readers. One reader will be used with a patrol car, and the other two readers will be attached to speed limit trailers stationed within the city.
The city officially said Tuesday that the product will passively scan license plates and alert Harker Heights police if it detects a vehicle owned by an individual with outstanding warrants.
