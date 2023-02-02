The city of Harker Heights is looking to put a parcel of land near City Hall on the market.
In a unanimous vote during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the city’s governing body approved City Manager David Mitchell beginning the process of selling the land.
Situated near City Hall, the new Hampton Inn and Carl Levin Park, the 3.274-acre piece of property is in what Mitchell called a “prime commercial area” and an area that he said has essentially become the “city center.”
Prior to listing the property for sale, however, Mitchell must work with the city’s attorney, Charles Olson, to ensure all the sales documents are in place.
“There’s some things that we need in there,” Mitchell said after the meeting. “In other words, we need to be able to tell whoever buys it, you have six months to get started; we don’t want to sell this and it just sit there ... we’re trying to stimulate something to happen economic development-wise on it.”
Along with that, another parameter in the sales documents will stipulate that development is complete by a certain time after it begins.
As for what Mitchell said he and city staff envision for use of the land, he said the utmost priority is that it be used for a family-friendly endeavor. Along with that, it must be compatible with Carl Levin Park and it must have a stage and an area for a large group of people to gather around the stage.
“What we envisioned for this lot is that, like, our farmer’s market being there,” Mitchell said. “You have a stage ... where somebody can get up there and pick a guitar and sing while people are at the farmer’s market. But then, that could also be a concert series kind of thing.”
Another stipluation in the sales documents will be that it will be a joint-use agreement, meaning the city would be allowed to hold events there as well as the individual or corporation that owns the property.
“We’re hoping to partner with them to keep a lot of events coming to the city — things like concerts, horseshoes, all those kinds of things — and bringing that kind of stuff right here,” Mitchell said.
Chuy’s agreement
In a unanimous vote during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council agreed to allow the city to execute a grant agreement with Chuy’s that would see the city rebate a portion of sales tax revenues back to the restaurant.
Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex style restaurant, is being built at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, and the foundation was poured a little over a week ago.
As outlined in the agreement, which lasts for a maximum of five years, the city will issue an annual economic development grant to Chuy’s in the amount of 50% of the restaurant’s net sales tax revenues, not to exceed $200,000 each year.
The city is authorized to enter into such an agreement by Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code. According to the chapter, the grants are for the purpose of promoting economic development and stimulating business and commercial activity in the city.
City Manager David Mitchell explained after the meeting how the agreement can help a business, including Chuy’s.
“Businesses like Chuy’s — or any business, really — have quite a bit of capital, up-front costs when their company makes a big investment,” Mitchell said. “So, it helps them cover some of those capital investments that they put up front.”
Harker Heights does not execute agreements under Chapter 380 too often, however, Mitchell explained.
“We have some parameters, which we use,” he said. “One of those, as I mentioned tonight, is whether something would have a regional draw — in other words, it’s a business that would draw (people) in.
“We used a 380 with Chuy’s because we will get people from other cities that come here (and) spend their money. That’s the beauty of that for our taxpayers is that brings dollars from outside the area to Harker Heights, which helps us lower the burden for everybody.”
Along with property taxes, sales taxes are a primary revenue source for local municipalities.
Election
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed for the city to order the election of mayor and Place 4 on the May 6 uniform election date. The city is also ordering a special election for an unexpired term (Place 2) since Councilman Michael Blomquist, who occupies the seat, filed to run for mayor.
Filing for mayor and Place 4 is open and will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Filing for the Place 2 seat begins Jan. 25 and will also be open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
