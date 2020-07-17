The Harker Heights City Council has given the green light to development of a new RV park on East Farm-to-Market 2410, near Dana Peak Park.
The item appeared for discussion purposes only on the June 7 workshop agenda, and it ended up Tuesday’s meeting agenda for continued dialogue and the consideration of a vote by council members.
The item, presented at the June 7 workshop by Kent Emery and Bill Evatt, owners of the Basin RV Resort, introduced the idea of building a second “RV resort” on a 14.903-acre tract of land at 12025 E. FM 2410.
Joseph Molis, director of planning and development, and the applicants described the new resort during the June 7 workshop, as being an upscale RV resort that would provide recreational vehicle camping, vacation cabin rentals and other features such as an indoor heated pool.
The discussion about the resort picked up steam at the June 14 meeting after Molis explained that at Tuesday’s meeting the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against the proposed rezoning change for the property by a vote of 4-2.
“The applicant would need a minimum 4-1 vote by the Council at tonight’s meeting to be successful in their rezoning attempt and to override the 2-4 vote by the commission,” Molis said.
Residents called in and voice concerns during Tuesday’s telephonic meeting, with council members responding to their worries and positive comments.
Carlene Weaver said she was not in favor of having the RV Park near her neighborhood. Her apprehensions included water pressure, lights, septic, traffic along FM 2410, increase in crime, and that it was unhealthy to have an RV Park next to her property.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist tried to reassure Weaver by saying, “The city has supplied adequate infrastructure to address your concerns and there isn’t any crime in that area according to our police chief. Concerning septic, you’ll have the services you’ll need from the city, as opposed as to the other RV Park down the road that has septic.”
Councilwoman Jennifer McCann said, “This is not even close to being a mobile home park. People will be coming into our city who own RVs worth more than $100,000 and that will bring value to our area in many ways.”
Resident Wilbert McLemore Jr. said, “Nobody wants to live next door to a trailer park or an RV Park. I’d like to ask the council if they would like to have an RV park where they live?”
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence said,” Some of the people who use this RV Park will be needing a place to stay for a short period of time while they are looking for their new home in Harker Heights. They’re here to experience what the City has to offer. The RV Resort has provided a top-notch opportunity to bring new residents to our City,” she said.
With all questions answered by city staff and considering public comments, the council voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve changing the zoning designation of property at 12025 E. FM 2410 from One Family Dwelling to a Planned Development Business District, clearing the way for the development of the new RV park.
