The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to authorize the Harker Heights Police Department to apply for four separate grants totaling $95,025.76.
The grants would provide funds for the Healthy Homes Program, General Victim and Truancy Prevention Program, the purchase of tactical helmets and gas masks, in addition to the purchase of vehicle first aid trauma kits.
The individual grants and their amounts include: $10,000 — Juvenile and Truancy Prevention Program and Healthy Homes,
$17,755.76 — General Victim Assistance Direct Services, $54,270 — Homeland Security and $13,000 — Justice Assistance.
Healthy Homes is an innovative social program embedded into the HHPD to provide assistance in preventing violence in the schools and community plus provides solutions for the barriers victims encounter such as domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Police Chief Phil Gadd said, “Healthy Homes provides direct services for victims and families in need.”
In other business, following discussion, a public hearing and a report about impact fees by Jessica Vassar with Freese and Nichols Engineering, the council took no action but did vote to hold a second public meeting on March 8 about impact fee calculations and impact fees for new wastewater facilities in the southeast part of the city.
During the Tuesday meeting public forum, developers Jack Lackmeyer, Dustin King, and Dan Brouillette shared comments against the impact fees.
None of them were surprised that these fees were inevitable but as King said, “Some of us were taken aback by what was proposed earlier in comparison to the jump to $6,133 per service unit. It would be much easier if we started this at a lower amount.”
Council members also voted unanimously to continue participating in the Steering Committee of Cities served by Oncor.
The committee takes an active role in rate cases, appeals rulemakings, and legislative efforts impacting the rates charged by Oncor Electricity Company, LLC within the City. They also have strong representation at ERCOT. The cost of continuing in the Steering Committee is 10 cents per capita for a total of $3,307.10.
On Oct. 26, 2021, the council took action to participate in a global opioids settlement. Last month, on Jan, 26, the Attorney General’s Office notified the city of a new settlement with Teva, another pharmaceutical manufacturer.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “I know that Teva is required to pay $225 million to Texas, but I’m not sure how much of that will come to Harker Heights.
“These settlements have been handled by providing assistance to cities needs caused by the epidemic and secondly, creating a data base to intervene in the number of opioid cases.”
As part of the settlement, Teva will provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan to the state for use by local law enforcement and medical personnel to provide life saving intervention for overdoses.
Also Tuesday, Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Larry Robison presented a report on the activity in 2021 by the Zoning Commission/Building Standards Commission, Board of Adjustments and Capital Improvement Advisory Committee. (CIAC).
Some of the topics being worked on by these committees have been the Land Use Plan, upcoming technology, 52 action items sent to the Council, a native vegetation/landscaping ordinance and a wastewater impact fee study.
Also, the Council received and discussed the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 first quarter unaudited financial report and the first quarter investment report.
The final item was a report on racial profiling data from HHPD.
The report indicates the number of total stops was 4,854. Of those, 2,129 were on city streets, 856 on U.S. highways, 409 were on state highways and 1,460 were on private property or other locations.
The breakdown of race/ethnicity was: Alaska/American Indian-19, Asian/Pacific Islander-173, Black-1,841, White-1,941 and Hispanic/Latino-880.
The report also stated that the Harker Heights Fire Department is considered a law enforcement agency, but because they don’t make traffic stops as a regular duty they are exempt from providing racial profiling data.
Resolutions presented included “Bright Star of Central Texas” to Rebecca Mack-fifth chair, alto 1, in the All State Treble Choir, Andrew Bailey-first chair, tenor 2, in the All State Mixed Choir,
Elena Bryan-second chair, alto 1, in the All State Mixed Choir, Jose Nava-fifth chair, bass, in the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir and Hanah Kim-All State Orchestra for the second year improving from 48th to 41st statewide as a violinist.
