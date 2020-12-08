The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved the presentation of funds from Phase 2 of the City of Harker Heights Coronavirus Relief Fund Small Business Grant Awards. The funding set aside for this round of grants was $250,000.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark reported that in the second phase, 37 applications were received, with 35 of those meeting the requirements for funding. The application period opened Nov. 13 and ended Nov. 25.
The staff recommendation was to fund the 35 eligible applicants in the amount of $5,714 each. The total grants awarded for Phase 2 would be $199,990 with the remaining funding used to offset the emergency paid sick leave for the city’s first responders.
Bark said, “With the approval of the council, the City would have re-invested $289,458.50 back into our small-business community through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funding.”
By a vote of 4-0, the Council approved the Phase 2 grant awards. Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain was absent from the meeting, which was conducted with three council members in council chambers, and the mayor participating by teleconference.
“We’re seeing more and more 501 C-3 organizations apply for the grants and we’re glad that’s happening. They are only eligible to use the funds for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies,” Bark said.
In Phase 1, the council awarded a total of $89,468.50 in Small Business Grants during its Oct. 27 meeting and funded all 30 eligible grant applications.
The Central Texas Council of Governments continues to administer the program for the City of Harker Heights.
In other business Tuesday, the council unanimously, by a 4-0 vote, approved a request for alcohol services from Kristl Evans and Southern Roots Brewing Company for an event at Harker Heights Community Park at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Southern Roots Brewing Company requested alcohol services for a movie night event at the park. Beer will be sold throughout the event by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission -approved bartenders from Southern Roots Brewing Company.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee asked the council for the approval to host an outdoor “Christmas Vacation” movie night event at the Community Park Softball Complex on Dec. 17 for 50 parties of five or less that could attract as many as 250 people.
Several factors were proposed by city staff for the use of the park, including:
City staff will promote self-screening of attendees prior to the event
Circles will be painted equidistant from one another to ensure spacing
Each section will be for groups of no more than five in the same household or those persons who traveled to the event together,
The likelihood of individuals over the age of 65 attending is unknown as the event is free and open to the public,
Staff will provide additional face masks, hand washing stations, and hand sanitizers as well as the restrooms for hand washing,
Attendees must wear masks when not in their designated seating area, Pre-registration is required for each individual attending to regulate the number of people in attendance and pre-packaged concessions will be sold at the concession stands.
A workshop item concluded the agenda of the meeting.
Otto Wiederhold, senior vice president of Walker Partners,briefed the council concerning an overview of the 2015 Drainage Master Plan and an update on the progress of the ten-city wide drainage capital improvement projects identified in the 2015 plan.
As of Dec. 1, the drainage capital improvement projects include: (1). Goode-Connell Park Regional Detention Pond Improvements, (2) Proposed Drainage Culvert, Channel, and Outlet Improvements.
According to Public Works Director Mark Hyde, Phase 1 has been completed of the 4 Phase Proposed Drainage Culvert, Channel and Outlet Improvements.
Other projects on the list include (3) Regional Detention Pond (Harker Heights High School), (4) Tanglewood Dr. and Thoroughbred Subdivision (Man-O-War Drive from Tanglewood Drive to Old Nolanville Road), (5) Christina Circle Drainage Improvements (Cul-de-sac and drainage flume improvements), (6) Indian Trail Downstream Channel Improvements (Antelope Trail to I-14), (7) Trimmier Creek Tributary Improvements (2 Phases) (Upstream and Downstream of FM 2410; Eland Trail and Wildewood Drive), (8) Old Nolanville Road Drainage Improvements (Old Nolanville Road West of Yaupon Drive), (9) Harker Heights Tributary 1 Drainage Improvements (Clore Road to Veterans Memorial Blvd-VMB) and (10) Warriors Path Drainage Improvements.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., on Dec. 8.
