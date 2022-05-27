Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Control Division Commander Randy Stefek appeared before the City Council alongside Police Chief Phil Gadd on Tuesday to report on amendments to the current Title VII Transportation Code.
Stefek said, “Multiple personnel from our traffic management and planning and zoning departments spent numerous hours working on this update to make sure that what was presented tonight was as accurate as possible so we don’t have to visit it again.”
The discussion of the updates focused on chapters 70, 71, 72, 74 and 75 in the Title VII Transportation Code.
Highlights of the changes included giving the chief of police the authority to place and direct signage within the City without having to come before the council to ask permission each time it is needed.
“We changed the language to clarify that the police chief is the department’s highest ranking police officer and altered the term of Traffic Unit to Traffic Management Unit which matches up with all of our department policies,” said Stefek.
The term traffic crashes hasn’t been updated since the 1980s so we changed that language to sync with the 2022 State Transportation Code.
All traffic-control signs, signals and devices shall conform to the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic-Control Devices.
The city shall maintain an inventory of all traffic-control signs. Further installations, removals or maintenance of the control signs should be entered in the inventory as they occur.
“This is new and provides us a complete listing of all stop signs, yield signs, traffic-control signs within the city and would be kept at HHPD for accountability and maintenance,” according to Stefek.
Defacing signs as being unlawful shall be defined as described in the Texas Transportation Code, as amended.
Stefek said, “Officers of the police department are authorized to direct all traffic by voice, hand or signal in conformance with traffic laws, provided that, in the event of a fire or other emergencies, traffic would need to be sped up in order to safeguard pedestrians. Fire department officers, when at the scene of a fire, may direct traffic to assist the police.”
Stopping and yielding at intersections has also been clarified, in addition to the overtaking and passing of a school bus. The overtaking of a school bus with red lights flashing will be defined and enforced in accordance with Texas Transportation Code Sec. 545.066.
Speed limits have not been altered but have been updated as to how they are currently marked. Some school zones have been updated with others reflecting what is already in place within the city and adding the expectations in the new school zones.
Concerning traffic, resident Patrick Abrams, who lives on Mustang Drive, spoke during the presentation by citizens portion of the meeting and expressed his concern about the speeding along his street and noted that in his neighborhood there are several autistic children, including his son.
