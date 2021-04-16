With the increased residential development along and east of Warriors Path, the City of Harker Heights has requested Thonhoff Consulting Engineers to conduct a sanitary sewer capacity study for the area east of Warriors Path.
The study found that the Evergreen-Fawn Valley Lift Station is currently at capacity. To increase a lift station and associated sanitary sewer infrastructure capacity to accommodate an additional 1,000 homes, the projected engineering and construction cost would be $1 million.
An impact study must be completed that defines the service area and the development of an impact fee capital improvement program and includes at least two public hearings.
The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved that the study would be coordinated through Freese and Nichols. The impact fee study and the construction of the wastewater improvements would run simultaneously with the goal of having the additional wastewater capacity constructed within 1.5 years. The funds for the study are included in the FY 2020-21 Capital Improvement Project (CIP) budget for this project.
Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code authorizes the city to establish a program for economic development and to stimulate, encourage and develop business and commercial activity in the City.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “The City has used 380 Agreements in the past to lure Market Heights and Seton Medical Center to the city.”
The City Council approved this ordinance, which is a best practice that sets out clear guidelines for how any economic development incentive request will be handled by the city.
The council began its meeting Tuesday by recognizing groups of people that assisted local resident during February’s severe weather event.
Mayor Spencer Smith presented Brandon Farr a certificate of appreciation to the staff of Farrs Landscaping Supply and Sod for their assistance during the storm. The company helped gather sand to be used in protecting drivers from icy spots on streets throughout the City.
Stanley Secrest and his crew from Highway 195 Used Auto Parts also received a certificate of appreciation for their assistance during the severe winter storm.
Mayor Smith said, “This group donated staff time and machinery to get into some of the problem areas and clearing them for residents.”
In other business, the council, by a unanimous 5-0 vote, disapproved changing the zoning of property on the southeast corner of Old Nolanville Road and Nola Ruth Boulevard.
The owner of the property requested the change to develop it into a commercial lot for construction of a bowling alley.
The council also disapproved a request, by a 5-0 vote, to change the zoning on property at 117 Bybee Court to place a manufactured home.
The zoning change request was disapproved because it is not consistent with the 2007 City of Harker Heights Comprehensive Plan. A manufactured home would not be harmonious with the existing uses in the immediate area.
The City Council approved the following:
A change in Chapter 125: Establishments not licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) of the code of ordinances, the City Staff and City Attorney identified two definitions and one revision that are necessary in order to be enforced. As proposed, the ordinance amendment would clarify the definitions of a BYOB Venue or Event, a Public Place and a Restaurant. The addition of these definitions solidifies what type of business is being operated.
Preliminary plat approval for the second phase of a combined development as outlined in the Abooha Toklo Addition Concept Plan.
A request for an exemption from the Carl Levin Park curfew to the Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Association.
A change in zoning from One-Family Dwelling District to Two Family Dwelling District on property at 122 E. Turnbo Road.
A change in zoning of One-Family Dwelling District to Two Family Dwelling District on property at 917 Maplewood.
Other Mayoral Proclamations and Presentations included:
A presentation to the Municipal Court with the 2021 Municipal Traffic Safety Award from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center (TMCEC), a presentation to the Heights Public Library with the 20-21 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA) and a proclamation declaring April 10-16 as the Week of the Young Child.
The meeting ended following a closed meeting to consult with City Attorney Charlie Olson regarding pending litigation-Harker Heights Condominiums, LLC v. City of Harker Heights, et al and other confidential matters.
No announcements were made at the end of the closed meeting.
